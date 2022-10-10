U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,614.59
    -25.07 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.07
    -71.72 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,555.33
    -97.08 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.76
    -5.39 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.93
    -1.71 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.30
    -33.00 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.60 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1059
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6800
    +0.3500 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,224.52
    -291.02 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.70
    -5.44 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

1010music’s Razzmatazz is a delightfully pink and pocketable drum machine

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
1010music

The Lemondrop and Fireball Nanobox grooveboxes pack a lot of punch for their size, and 1010music is expanding the lineup with the Razzmatazz drum machine. The pocket-sized device packs in a 64-step sequencer and eight drum voices. Each of the voices has two FM oscillators and a WAV sample layer, which should enable you to blend organic, acoustic and digital elements to create unique drum sounds.

Filters, resonators, bit-crushers, delay, reverb and four types of distortion can help you produce distinct sounds too. But if you'd rather not go through all that trouble, you can opt to use the Razzmatazz's 120 preset kits and sequences instead.

You'll be able to put together tracks with the help of eight drum and percussion pads, which you can control via the two-inch touchscreen or a MIDI device. Using the Super Stepper visual sequencer, 1010music says beatmakers can tap or swipe to create rhythms and simultaneously see all eight pads across 16 steps. You'll be able to create lengthy drum sequences of up to 64 steps, each of which can last as long as eight bars. Along with the touchscreen, the groovebox has two knobs and four buttons.

The Razzmatazz is a proper sampler, since there's a line-in jack through which you can record audio. Alternatively, you can load WAV files onto the device using a microSD card. There's also a mode that enables you to play back loops or sample slices. However, there's unfortunately no option to slice up samples on the device, which is powered through a USB-C connector.

Best of all, the Razzmatazz fits in with the candy-colored Nanobox aesthetic. It comes in an eye-catching hot pink. You can pick up the groovebox from the 1010music website and other retailers for $399.

1010music Razzmatazz Nanobox drum machine
1010music Razzmatazz Nanobox drum machine

Recommended Stories

  • The best accessories for your new iPhone

    Here's a list of the best iPhone accessories you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Hitting the Books: Steve Jobs' iPhone obsession led to Apple's silicon revolution

    Microprocessors are shaping up to be the crude oil of the 21st century.

  • Questions Meta needs to answer about the metaverse at Connect

    At this year’s Meta Connect, which kicks off at 10 AM PT on Oct. 12th with a keynote from Zuckerberg, the stakes feel even higher. And we still have a lot of questions about what it really means to be a “metaverse company.”

  • Twitter and Instagram lock Kanye West's accounts after a weekend of antisemitic posts

    Kanye West’s return to Twitter has been short-lived.

  • Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production

    PARIS (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday. The deal marks a further move by the world's fourth largest carmaker to lock down supplies of metals needed for batteries that power EV cars, ahead of an expected surge in global demand as a transition towards cleaner mobility gains traction. Earlier this year the Franco-Italian group signed a lithium supply agreement with developer Vulcan Energy Resources and said it would invest 50 million euros ($48.6 million)to buy an 8% stake in it.

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 28% Upside in AMN Healthcare (AMN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 28.4% in AMN Healthcare (AMN). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • JPMorgan Chase Is a Leader, But Now on the Downside

    Banking biggie JPMorgan Chase & Co has a dynamic leader in the form of Jamie Dimon but even his leadership skills and foresight have not prevented a decline in the stock price. Let's check on the stock after Dimon warned about a recession Monday and the bank gets set to report its third-quarter earnings Friday morning.

  • State Street Hires New Compliance Chief From Google

    State Street Corp. said it appointed Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as its new global chief compliance officer.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, Ford, Twitter - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures edge lower as October rally faces inflation test; Week Ahead: earnings, inflation and Fed minutes in focus; Tesla sees record September china sales after Shanghai re-boot; Ford, GM shares slump after UBS downgrade and Twitter shares move closer to Musk takeover price of $54.20.

  • 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • Bank Earnings Are Coming. Fifth Third and 3 Other Stocks That Look Attractive Now.

    To those who have never experienced a run-of-the-mill recession, everything looks like a crisis. That could mean bank stocks are due for a run-up.

  • India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year. Tata Motors on Friday said JLR wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

  • Florida’s insurance rates have almost doubled over five years, yet insurance companies are still losing money — and the reason is more insidious than hurricanes

    What’s making it so hard for Florida insurers to survive? Florida’s insurance rates have almost doubled in the past five years, yet insurance companies are still losing money for three main reasons. Another reason is that reinsurance pricing is going up – that’s insurance for insurance companies to help when claims spike.

  • Chinese Hotpot Eatery Haidilao’s Bonds Jump on Buyback Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s dollar bonds jumped by the most on record after the company announced a plan to buy back as much as $240 million of the notes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe firm’s 2.15% bond due 2026 rose 3.3 ce

  • Binance Exec on the Company's M&A Outlook

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the company may spend over $1 billion this year on deals. Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillmann says "we're going to continue to keep our powder dry" amid this bear market, while discussing the attractive projects they see in the space.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • The Gold Market’s Great Migration Sends Bullion Rushing East

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a global migration underway in the gold market, as western investors dump bullion while Asian buyers take advantage of a tumbling price to snap up cheap jewelry and bars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastRising rates that make gold le