$ 102.46 mn growth in Exercise Resistance Bands Market-2021-2025|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The exercise resistance bands market has the potential to grow by USD 102.46 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.42%.

Latest market research report titled Exercise Resistance Bands Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Exercise Resistance Bands Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download a FREE Sample Report in one click!

The exercise resistance bands market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The exercise resistance bands market analysis includes the product, end-user and geography segments. The low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption are notably driving the exercise resistance bands market growth, although factors such as insufficient resistance and potential for injury may impede the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The exercise resistance bands market covers the following areas:

  • Exercise Resistance Bands Market Sizing

  • Exercise Resistance Bands Market Forecast

  • Exercise Resistance Bands Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Black Mountain Products Inc.

  • Bodylastics Inc.

  • Coulter Ventures LLC

  • Fit Simplify

  • Perform Better Inc.

  • ProSourceFit

  • Reehut

  • Sequential Brands Group Inc.

  • TheraBand

  • Wacces Store

Download a Free sample with Covid-19 Insights Now!


Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Report -The automatic and smart pet feeder market has the potential to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.90%. Download a free sample report now!

Electric Guitar Market Report -The projected valuation of the electric guitar market by 2025 is USD 123.99 million. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Strip exercise resistance bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Tube exercise resistance bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Health clubs and gyms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Black Mountain Products Inc.

  • Bodylastics Inc.

  • Coulter Ventures LLC

  • Fit Simplify

  • Perform Better Inc.

  • ProSourceFit

  • Reehut

  • Sequential Brands Group Inc.

  • TheraBand

  • Wacces Store

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-102-46-mn-growth-in-exercise-resistance-bands-market-2021-2025emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives17000-technavio-reports-301364446.html

SOURCE Technavio

