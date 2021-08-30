$ 102.46 mn growth in Exercise Resistance Bands Market-2021-2025|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The exercise resistance bands market has the potential to grow by USD 102.46 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.42%.
The exercise resistance bands market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The exercise resistance bands market analysis includes the product, end-user and geography segments. The low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption are notably driving the exercise resistance bands market growth, although factors such as insufficient resistance and potential for injury may impede the market growth.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The exercise resistance bands market covers the following areas:
Exercise Resistance Bands Market Sizing
Exercise Resistance Bands Market Forecast
Exercise Resistance Bands Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Strip exercise resistance bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Tube exercise resistance bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Health clubs and gyms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Black Mountain Products Inc.
Bodylastics Inc.
Coulter Ventures LLC
Fit Simplify
Perform Better Inc.
ProSourceFit
Reehut
Sequential Brands Group Inc.
TheraBand
Wacces Store
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
