U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,811.66
    +2,543.03 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

106.75 thousand Growth Expected in the Global Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market 2021-2025 by Material by Volume and Geography - Technavio.com

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market by Material by Volume and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market by Material by Volume and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems market 2021-2025 by Material (aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber, and stainless steel) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems market is poised to grow by 106.75 thousand during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of about 8%, owing to the need for enhanced performance, appearance, and sound in motorcycles, growth in the supersport motorcycles segment, and growth in touring motorcycle segment.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts Spa, FMF Racing, Graves Motorsports, M4 Products LLC, Moto Unlimited LLC, to strengthen their foothold in the market-.

Enquire About Purchasing this Report

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems market research report is covering the current trends and effect on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Consumer Discretionary industry will have a negative impact while aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems market is expected to have negative & inferior growth.

Download FREE sample report

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue (thousands) is available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by material, by volume over the forecast years are also included. The market is fragmented based on material (aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber, and stainless steel) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Aluminum material is likely to gain the largest segment share while North America continuing to contribute the fastest growth in the the aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems market during the forecast period.

Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page TOC and 119 exhibits for effective decision making.

Access Sample PDF

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

One of the Fortune 500 companies has leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including North America region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future.

Explore regional market investment opportunities

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Akrapovic d.d.

  • Arrow Special Parts Spa

  • FMF Racing

  • Graves Motorsports

  • M4 Products LLC

  • Moto Unlimited LLC

  • Speed products UK Ltd.

  • Two Brothers Racing Inc.

  • Vance and Hines

  • Yoshimura R and D of America Inc.

Market Segmentation by Material by Volume

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by material by volume

  • Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Stainless steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by material by volume

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Speak to our Analysts for Tailor-made Reports

Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -

  • Evaluating a specific segment or region

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

  • Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

Related Reports Include:

  • Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market - The motorcycle instrument cluster market has the potential to grow by 3.14 million units and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.75%. Download free sample report in minutes

  • Motorcycle Batteries Market - The motorcycle batteries market size has the potential to grow by 8.63 million units and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download free sample report in minutes

  • Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market - The motorcycle airbag jacket market size has the potential to grow by USD 181.85 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download free sample report in minutes

  • Motorcycle Infotainment System Market - The motorcycle infotainment system market size has the potential to grow by 176.17 thousand units and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download free sample report in minutes

  • Motorcycle Headlight Market - The motorcycle headlight market size is expected to grow by 11.84 mn units and record a CAGR of 6% in new few years. Download free sample report in minutes

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/aftermarket-for-motorcycle-full-exhaust-systems-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/106-75-thousand-growth-expected-in-the-global-aftermarket-for-motorcycle-full-exhaust-systems-market-2021-2025-by-material-by-volume-and-geography---technaviocom-301265678.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – AstraZeneca Vaccine Problems Put Pressure On British Pound

    GBP/USD settled below 1.3745 and is trying to settle below the next support level at 1.3710.

  • Mortgage rates dip for the first time in 7 weeks, giving borrowers an opening

    Rates reverse course in a positive sign for borrowers.

  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • Alba’s Honest Co. Files for IPO Amid Pandemic-Fueled Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed to list on the Nasdaq in an initial public offering.The Los Angeles-company said in a prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it will seek a listing size of $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change.A share sale could value Honest at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.Launched in 2012, Honest sells diapers, moisturizer, shampoo and other products online at honest.com and at thousands of retail locations. Makers of consumer products have seen a steady rise in demand for goods that are seen as free of chemical and artificial additives in recent years -- a trend that has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.The filing comes amid heightened demand for personal care and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. Sales last year were just over $300 million, according to the filing, a 28% increase from 2019 in part because of soaring interest in household supplies. The company recorded a net loss of $14.5 million in 2020 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $11.2 million.Since its launch in 2012, Honest has forged relationships with a number of the country’s largest retailers, including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Honest said it generated 55% of its sales last year from its own website, which has experienced gains during the pandemic as shoppers turn away from physical stores.As consumers faced shortages of products like wipes at the height of the pandemic and mandatory closures, they turned to online brands that could meet the demand. Higher spending on hygiene and cleaning products are expected to persist, as well as a higher reliance on e-commerce.Honest counts L Catterton’s global co-chief executive officers Scott Dahnke and Michael Chu among its largest shareholders. The filing also lists Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fidelity and General Catalyst as investors.(Updates to include financial metrics in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Assets Appeal Eroded by Dollar Strength, U.S. Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets are losing their shine after an impressive start to the year, overshadowed by a stronger dollar, higher U.S. Treasury yields and a domestic campaign to cut financial risk.The nation’s benchmark stock index remains 13% below a 13-year high in early February, following a brutal selloff that wiped out more than $1.3 trillion in market value. The yuan just suffered its worst month in a year in March, erasing all its 2021 gains against the greenback. Chinese sovereign bonds, a sanctuary during the recent global rout, saw foreign investors lower their holdings last month for the first time in more than two years.The sharp reversal of fortunes came as confidence grew in a strong U.S. economic recovery that is reclaiming the allure of dollar assets around the world. The latest underperformance of Chinese markets also resulted from Beijing’s decision to resume a battle on debt that was interrupted by the trade war with Washington and the pandemic.Concerns about inflation and tighter monetary conditions mean appetite for Chinese shares will likely remain subdued, while the country’s government debt market faces the test of a supply glut later this year, investors and analysts say. The yuan could weaken further as the dollar extends its global resurgence.“China’s bull run is being tested,” said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation of UBS Chief Investment Office. “Volatility will stay elevated in the near term.”Subdued TradingAfter delivering a world-beating rally earlier in the year, Chinese shares have reversed course since February, when it became increasingly clear that policymakers were shifting their priority to taming asset bubbles and reducing financial leverage.The world’s second-largest stock market is $838 billion smaller than at its February peak and trading interest has been waning. Daily average turnover on China’s two stock exchanges was 670 billion yuan ($102 billion) so far this month, the lowest since May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.UBS’ Zuercher said he expects rising Treasury yields to be a major source of near-term volatility in China’s equity market, as it will continue to exert pressure on valuations of the country’s growth stocks and trigger rotation.Echoing the view, Herald van Der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, said there remains downside risk to Asian equities in the near term and “China is no exception”.Domestically, a central bank unwilling to keep funding conditions too loose, a contrast to its peers in other major economies, has also disappointed stock investors. Apart from its deleveraging campaign, signs of inflationary pressures, as shown in March’s consensus-beating 4.4% jump in China’s producer prices, could prompt Beijing to further dial back its pandemic-induced economic stimulus.“We believe monetary policy might be tightened,” Hanfeng Wang, a strategist at China International Capital Corp., wrote in a note this week, adding that investors should pay attention to policy signals from the next meeting of the Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body.Bonds PressuredWhile Chinese government bonds outpaced their competitors in the first quarter as their haven status helped them stand out as a bulwark amid the global slump, they are facing a host of challenges in the coming months.In addition to a longer-than-expected phase-in period for the inclusion in FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index, a surge in bond supply from local governments and a narrowing China-U.S. yield gap also threaten to reduce the appeal of Chinese debt.Now at 3.21%, yields on China’s benchmark 10-year sovereign notes are expected to rise to 3.5% by the end of this quarter, according to Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc.As China’s yield premium over Treasurys thinned, global investors last month trimmed their holdings of Chinese government debt for the first time since February 2019, a trend that is expected to continue for some time. The yield gap fell to 144.8 basis points on March 31, the narrowest since Feb. 24, 2020 when it was 144.2 basis points.Weaker YuanThe dollar’s renewed strength, the tighter yield gap, as well as Beijing’s latest move to boost capital outflows also have prompted analysts, including ING’s, to lower their forecasts on the Chinese currency.After rising nearly 7% against the dollar last year and reaping further gains earlier this year, the yuan suffered its worst selloff in a year last month, arresting a steady advance since May.Read: Yuan Erases Year’s Gains Against Dollar as PBOC Steps Aside“It’s about how views on the U.S. dollar have changed rapidly,” said Zhou Hao, an economist from Commerzbank AG. “People believe the U.S. economy will recover strongly in the next two years and that’s what stocks and bonds have been pricing in.”Zhou said he expects the yuan to weaken to 6.83 per dollar by the end of this year, from around 6.56 Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $58K, Reverses Two-Day Losses Despite Lower Trading Volume

    The price gain came amid new signs of growing mainstream adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • Credit Suisse Plans Hedge Fund Unit Overhaul After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the Archegos Capital blow up, as the drama forces Wall Street banks to reconsider how they finance some of their most lucrative clients.The Swiss bank is weighing significant cuts to its prime brokerage arm in coming months, people familiar with the plan said. The lender has already moved to tighten financing terms with some funds, and hopes changes to the unit can allow it to forgo major cuts to other parts of the investment bank, which just had a banner quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.The implosion of Bill Hwang’s family office --which has caused one of the costliest blows to Credit Suisse in its 165-year history -- is the latest reckoning for banks chasing the lucrative business of catering to hedge funds, which present the potential for both outsized gains and huge losses, magnified by large borrowing. Deutsche Bank AG sold its prime brokerage business to BNP Paribas SA in 2019 as part of a retreat from equities during the German bank’s overhaul.Credit Suisse declined to comment.Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks as well as being a significant source of revenue. Credit Suisse is the biggest prime broker among European banks, in an industry that accounted for about $15 billion of revenue in 2020. Prime brokerage generally accounts for about a third of equities revenue across the industry most years.Since the drama, Credit Suisse has been calling clients to change margin requirements in swap agreements so they match the more restrictive terms of other prime-brokerage contracts, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Specifically, the bank is shifting from static margining to dynamic margining, which may force clients to post more collateral and could reduce the profitability of some trades.Swaps are the derivatives Hwang used to make highly leveraged bets on stocks at Archegos and which lie at the heart of the losses.Credit Suisse is also concerned the woes at the prime brokerage business will impact morale at other parts of the securities business and that it may spark departures, the people said. The investment bank is keen to take care of top performers, the people said.Deutsche Bank sold its prime business to BNP as part of the German bank’s huge 2019 overhaul that intended to cut its investment banking business, especially in equities. The lender, which became a force on Wall Street after the financial crisis, had struggled to keep hedge funds clients in recent years after a string of missteps, and client balances declined in the run up to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s decision to sell the business.Now, at Credit Suisse, CEO Thomas Gottstein -- who signaled the bank planned to reduce risk in prime brokerage in a Swiss newspaper article -- is facing questions from his own star traders, dealmakers and private bankers on why the bank’s $4.7 billion hit from Archegos was so much bigger than any of its rivals.The bank announced a raft of changes within the investment bank because of the loss, including the departure of Brian Chin, who led the business. The head of equities sales and trading Paul Galietto, is stepping down immediately, though will stay through April to assist in the transition, according to a staff memo earlier this week reviewed by Bloomberg.The lender also announced three additional exits. Ryan Atkinson, head of credit risk for the investment bank; Ilana Ash, head of counterparty credit risk management for that unit and Manish Mehta, head of counterparty hedge fund risk, according to the memo.The bank has seen a run of missteps under the final months of Urs Rohner’s tenure as chairman. Antonio Horta-Osario is set to take over after the bank’s annual general meeting later this month. Known for disciplined cost-cutting during his time at Lloyds Banking Group Plc, he may also make further changes.Gottstein, who pledged a “clean slate” after scandals under his predecessor, is wedged between disgruntled staff and his own bosses who are increasingly taking charge. The board is pushing for a review of the bank’s wider strategy, not just the units that have run into trouble, the people said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse’s New Chairman to Decide If Deal Is the Answer

    (Bloomberg) -- The damage control work at Credit Suisse Group AG from a pair of disasters that stunned the banking world will soon give way to the question of how the 165-year-old institution will rehabilitate its business and reputation.A new chairman, Lloyds Banking Group Plc chief Antonio Horta-Osorio, arrives in three weeks, to begin the search for answers after the fiascoes involving Archegos Capital Management, a New York-based family office, and supply-chain lender Greensill Capital, which have already wiped out more than a year of profits.Horta-Osorio has a few possible courses, including: a housecleaning that shrinks the Credit Suisse balance sheet and reduces capital allocated to the investment bank; selling parts of the business to deepen its focus on wealth management and rebuild capital; acquiescing to an acquirer; or merging with its larger neighbor in Zurich, UBS Group AG.With a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to its losses from Archegos, the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital, and a dividend cut and suspension in share buybacks, frustrations among stakeholders are boiling over. Speculation is rife over the future of the investment bank, the asset-management unit, and the fate of top executives.Here’s how things could go, according to interviews with a dozen bankers, analysts, consultants and executives who asked not to be named discussing hypothetical scenarios and nonpublic matters:Self HelpFollowing consultations with executives and staff, the new chairman’s first move could involve the 440 billion-franc asset-management unit. The business is too small to compete globally and its leaders are distracted by the Greensill fallout. While a variety of outcomes is possible, including a partial sale or listing, selling the entire unit could fetch as much as 5 billion francs -- a figure based on previous deals in the industry.Allianz SE is among firms that have signaled interest in Credit Suisse’s asset-management business, according to people briefed on the discussions. BlackRock Inc. is also among potential buyers, Reuters reported Friday. Spokespeople for Allianz and BlackRock declined to comment.A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said the bank has no plans to sell all or part of its asset-management business.Horta-Osorio’s initial decisions could depend on whether the Swiss regulator Finma requires Credit Suisse to hold more capital against its credit or operational risks, as it did after UBS lost about $2 billion on unauthorized trades by London-based trader Kweku Adoboli a decade ago.For now, one piece of good news for Credit Suisse is that it remains financially solid. Its capital ratios are only slightly below the average for European peers and above the regulatory minimum.With capital largely intact, an investment bank that is still competitive in areas such as advisory, a top wealth-management business and a profitable Swiss operation, Horta-Osorio could take a fresh crack at what his predecessors tried: shrinking the investment bank -- offloading some or all of the prime brokerage, marrying it more directly to wealth management and exiting some credit trading. Horta-Osorio couldn’t be reached for comment.A more radical option would be a complete exit or sale of the investment bank, a move that has proven historically difficult and could limit products available to ultra-rich wealth-management clients.A Takeover, A BreakupHostile takeovers in banking are rare but situations like the one Credit Suisse is in are equally unusual.The market is valuing it at about half of its book value, and U.S. giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley have signaled interest in asset-gathering businesses.Bankers were running the numbers on Credit Suisse as a potential acquisition target even before the Archegos fallout. Deutsche Bank AG could explore a deal to create a European investment-banking champion with one of the biggest wealth managers in the world. BNP Paribas SA, one of the few European banks able to do a deal, could scale up quickly in Asia while expanding its investment-banking business.For long-suffering Credit Suisse shareholders, a sale or breakup could be a way to finally make returns on the investment. It’s been a lost decade under Chairman Urs Rohner. Rohner raised billions of capital while the share price lost 70% during his tenure.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“A potential sale of Credit Suisse’s $450 billion-plus asset management unit for $3.7-$4 billion may make sense, as the unit likely faces a charge tied to Greensill-related risks after an unrelated $458 million 4Q impairment. An implied price of less than 1% of assets appears low to midrange vs. recent manager deals, and may reflect an operational discount. The structure of legal liabilities matters. Multiple bidders, reported by Reuters, could boost the price, helping to replenish capital.-- Alison Williams, BI senior banking analystClick here to read the research.The Swiss SolutionUBS and Credit Suisse explored a merger last year, people familiar with the discussions have said. The main rationale would be cost savings that could be in the billions.Any deal would be complex and would means years of integration work. Credit Suisse would have to spin off its Swiss unit first for antitrust reasons. The combined bank would add even more scale in wealth and asset management and could also regain global heft in investment banking.There are pitfalls. UBS has scaled back its fixed-income business. A combination with Credit Suisse would be a complete reversal from that and it is unclear whether the Swiss regulator -- which itself going through a leadership transition -- would want an even bigger investment-banking balance sheet after the UBS bailout a decade ago.(Updates with potential buyers of asset-management business in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China fines Alibaba record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations

    China slapped a record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Saturday, after an anti-monopoly probe found the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant market position for several years. The fine, about 4% of Alibaba's 2019 China revenues, comes amid a crackdown on technology conglomerates and indicates antitrust law enforcement on internet platforms has entered a new era in China after years of laissez-faire approach. The Alibaba business empire has particularly come under intense scrutiny in China since its billionaire founder Jack Ma's stinging public criticism of the country's regulatory system in October.

  • S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March encouraged buying in growth.

  • European Equities – German Industrial Production and Trade in Focus

    The German economy is back in focus today, with industrial production and trade data due out. Following fresh highs on Thursday, the majors will need support to go higher.

  • ‘51% to go’: Reddit crowd rejoices at report that Melvin Capital rang up a 49% first-quarter loss

    Melvin Capital is giving the Reddit crowd something to cheer about on a Friday, after the hedge fund rang up a 49% first-quarter loss, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Friday.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high as tech soars; yields steady

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • This stimulus check advice from Suze Orman seems to have caught on

    In March, Suze Orman said "don't you dare" invest your $1,400 check in the stock market.

  • Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan Urge Shareholders To Vote Against Racial Equity Oversight

    Five of the nation's largest banks are asking shareholders to reject racial equity resolution audit less than a year after the Black Lives Matter movement

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. files for IPO

    The Honest Co., the consumer-products company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed for an initial public offering.

  • Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Extends First-Quarter Losses to 49%

    (Bloomberg) -- Melvin Capital Management, the once high-flying hedge fund that lost billions of dollars after its bearish wagers were caught up in a Reddit-fueled rally, saw its first-quarter decline extend to 49%.The fund slid 7% last month, reversing a gain of almost 22% the month before, according to people with knowledge of the matter. In January, the fund dropped 53%.The firm, founded by Gabe Plotkin, was among several that took heavy losses after retail traders banded together to push stocks including GameStop Corp. to new heights. Plotkin, who had been short the company, then took a $2.75 billion investment from Citadel, Point72 Asset Management and others.Plotkin in February was called by Congress to testify about the debacle. He told lawmakers that the hedge fund industry will adapt to avoid the kinds of market dynamics that led to his fund’s losses.A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.Another firm caught in the cross hairs of the GameStop saga, Maplelane Capital, which lost 45% in January, is starting to recover.The fund rose 6.5% in February and 2.1% in March, according to people familiar with the matter, and ended the first quarter with a loss of 39.5%. The fund benefited from its long and short wagers on technology and consumer-focused companies, one of the people said.Maplelane has made money in 14 of the past 15 months, one of the people said.The $3 billion New York-based firm, run by Leon Shaulov and Rob Crespi, declined to comment.Overall, the hedge fund industry struggled to make money last month amid higher equity market volatility. The average fund was about flat in March and gained 2.2% in the first quarter, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. The S&P 500 index rose 4.2% in March and 6.2% for the quarter, with dividends reinvested.Lone Pine Capital, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management, which often focus on tech wagers, posted dismal March returns.Meanwhile, Glenview Capital, which ended 2020 with a 9.5% gain despite steep losses earlier in the year, soared 25% in its flagship fund through March thanks to successful wagers on health care stocks, including DXC Technology Co., Cigna Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson Corp.Here’s how other hedge funds fared in March and in the first quarter, according to people familiar. Representatives for the firms declined to comment.(Adds Congressional testimony in fourth paragraph. An earlier version corrected Hudson Bay’s strategy in the chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Electric-Vehicle Future Is Nearly Here. This Overlooked Auto Components Giant Is Ready.

    For all the hard-charging talk about electric cars, you might think that they were taking over the U.S. market. Electric cars there are suddenly 14% of the market, or 23% if we count plug-in hybrids that burn fossil fuel for backup. In the U.S., meanwhile, a $7,500 credit for every electric vehicle phases out after companies sell 200,000 of them, so (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) and (GM) (GM), the biggest EV players, no longer benefit.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin bull Novogratz says U.S. faces ‘existential crisis’ if it can’t engineer a digital dollar soon

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the U.S. has its fate in its own hands but will be at a dire competitive disadvantage if it doesn't come up with a digital dollar soon.