Need $10K in Seed Money? EOSERA Opens EmpowHERment Pitch Competition Applications for Female-Led, Texas Based Companies

EOSERA,® INC. is hosting the inaugural EmpowHERment pitch competition with partners Simmons Bank, Satori Capital, Fort Worth Report, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. There are three finalists, and the prize is $10K. Applications are open now and close September 16th. Apply and learn more at www.empowhermentpitch.com.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based success story EOSERA, INC. wants to pay it forward by hosting the inaugural EmpowHERment Pitch Competition with the help of partners Simmons Bank, Satori Capital, Fort Worth Report, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. CEO of EOSERA, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, got her start by winning a pitch competition, and now wants to give another smart, innovative, female-led, Texas-based company that same opportunity.

About the Competition

The EmpowHERment Pitch Competition is a once yearly competition held during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November. Of all the applicants, only three finalists will be selected to pitch to a live audience, and three qualified judges will pick one winner to take home the $10K prize. Applications are open now and close on September 16th, 2022 at 11:59 pm.

"This competition is a way for EOSERA to pay it forward to a community who gave so much to us. In this network, there are so many resources available for entrepreneurs that a lot of people don't know about. We hope, during Global Entrepreneurship Week, that entrepreneurs—especially female entrepreneurs—see how supportive our community is," says CEO, Elyse Dickerson. "So, please, apply if you qualify! We want to see your passion for your business in the application."

About the Application

EOSERA's EmpowHERment Pitch Competition application consists of perfunctory information about your business, 5 essay questions on a variety of topics relating to your business, and a 60-second video submission telling the judges what your business is, about your business, and what inspired you to start your business.

Applications are now open at www.empowhermentpitch.com and close September 16th at 11:59 pm. See website and application for rules, regulations, and frequently asked questions.

About EOSERA:

Eosera, Inc. is a biotech company that develops innovative products that target under addressed healthcare needs in the ear care space and beyond. Co-founded and led by CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, Eosera offers a full line of ear care products that remove earwax, relieve itch and pain, and provide routine cleanings to improve overall ear health. Eosera products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. The company's products are currently available in over 26K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Rite Aid, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.eosera.com.

