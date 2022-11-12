New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company

EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry.

EvonSys, Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture

Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch of its new funding round, which follows a successful community round held earlier in 2022. The company has partnered with Growth Turbine, the industry leader in raising capital for high-growth ventures, and is aiming to raise $10 million through a Reg-D 506 (C) offering priced at US$0.80 per share. EvonSys, which is aiming for an IPO on NASDAQ in four years - is currently valued at $78.4 million.

EvonSys is the industry leader in low-code software development, delivering bespoke software solutions that power leading financial institutions, governments, automobile giants, and retail conglomerates.

Co-founder and CTO of EvonSys, Punna Paramasivan, explains why this new round is such a tempting opportunity for investors.

"Opportunities to acquire early-stage equity in an established world-leading company with huge growth potential don't come along every day, so we expect this campaign to be another resounding success," he says.

"We were delighted with the community response to our Wefunder campaign and we are now thrilled to offer accredited investors the opportunity to join our exciting journey."

He added, "The capital we raise in this round will provide the company with the funding we require to develop new sales channels and continue our global expansion. We look forward to welcoming more investors to the EvonSys family."

Global expansion has been something of a theme for the company. After launching in 2015, EvonSys has grown consistently. What started as a three-man operation has now blossomed into a strong team of more than 400 employees, with offices in four continents and development centers in the USA, Canada, Australia, India, and the United Kingdom, as well as other countries.

Story continues

By 2016, EvonSys was recognized in the industry and elevated to the status of official partner of Pega - a leader in low-code platforms. The following year, the company achieved another milestone by co-presenting Real-Time Payments with Pega at Sibos (the world's premier financial services event).

Subsequently, in 2018, EvonSys was awarded Silver partner status by Pega, followed by a Gold partnership in 2020. In 2021, EvonSys was awarded Pega's Excellence in Growth and Delivery award (seen as the Nobel Prize equivalent in the software development industry). Earlier in 2022, EvonSys forged an exciting new partnership with low-code application development platform Mendix in a strategic Reseller Partnership.

EvonSys was founded by Punna Paramasivan, Arun MS, and Nishadha Fonseka - a team with more than 20 years of experience in low-code platforms. Together, the founders have led many transformational projects in the areas of CRM, banking, insurance, and healthcare.

Interested parties can learn more about investing in EvonSys by visiting: https://invest.evonsys.com

Key Notes:

EvonSys is a leading low-code technology services company powering 50+ Fortune 500 companies.

A global company with 400+ employees and offices in four continents.

Launching second funding round, raising $10 million through a Reg-D 506 (C) offering.

Operating in a digital transformation industry worth $3.6 trillion (CAGR 16.1%).

Established in 2015 by a team with more than 20 years of experience in low-code platforms.

Company awarded Pega's Excellence in Growth and Delivery award in 2021 (seen as the ‘Nobel Prize' in the Software Development Industry).

About EvonSys

EvonSys is the world leader in low-code software development, based in Wilmington, Delaware. With a team of more than 400, the company powers leading financial institutions, governments, automobile giants, and retail conglomerates. With a full suite of tools and a unique delivery model, EvonSys provides cost-effective services that enable clients to enhance business performance, accelerate time-to-market, increase productivity, and improve customer service.

For more information, please contact Punna Paramasivan at: punnaivanam@evonsys.com or call +1 844-386-6797.

SOURCE: EvonSys





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725369/New-10M-Investment-Campaign-for-Industry-Leading-Software-Company



