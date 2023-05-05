10th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit: A Unique Opportunity to Debate the Future of Business Aviation (Florida, United States - June 2, 2023)
DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "10th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following the previous success of USCAS, the 10th Summit will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.
It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments in light jets, explore the air taxi market, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the US market, and learn about regional infrastructure developments.
Who should attend:
Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, lawyers, airport executives, aviation operators, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all professionals with an interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in the US.
Agenda Highlights
Sustainability in corporate aviation
Trends in mergers and acquisitions in US corporate aviation
Legal issues of post-purchase operation
The state of the current market
Planning the purchase and resale of a Russian-owned aircraft
The future of fractional ownership
Go Vertical
Speakers
Franc Becerra, CEO, Corner Finance
Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services
Juan Castro, General Manager, Executive Aviation & Travel, The Coca-Cola Company
Tom Chapman, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Volato
John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach
Neil Engerran, Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing
Jay Faria, President, Airtrade Aviation
William Herp, CEO, Linear Air
E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group
Ryan Waguespack, Partner North America, JetQuity
