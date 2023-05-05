U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

10th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit: A Unique Opportunity to Debate the Future of Business Aviation (Florida, United States - June 2, 2023)

PR Newswire
·2 min read

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "10th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Following the previous success of USCAS, the 10th Summit will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments in light jets, explore the air taxi market, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the US market, and learn about regional infrastructure developments.

Who should attend:

Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, lawyers, airport executives, aviation operators, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all professionals with an interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in the US.

Agenda Highlights

  • Sustainability in corporate aviation

  • Trends in mergers and acquisitions in US corporate aviation

  • Legal issues of post-purchase operation

  • The state of the current market

  • Planning the purchase and resale of a Russian-owned aircraft

  • The future of fractional ownership

  • Go Vertical

Speakers

  • Franc Becerra, CEO, Corner Finance

  • Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services

  • Juan Castro, General Manager, Executive Aviation & Travel, The Coca-Cola Company

  • Tom Chapman, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Volato

  • John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach

  • Neil Engerran, Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing

  • Jay Faria, President, Airtrade Aviation

  • William Herp, CEO, Linear Air

  • E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group

  • Ryan Waguespack, Partner North America, JetQuity

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkxsy7

