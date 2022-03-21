U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,526.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,349.75
    -63.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.20
    -6.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.55
    +4.85 (+4.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.50
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    -0.78 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2490
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,165.43
    -691.68 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.12
    +24.25 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.06
    +35.33 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

10x Banking Appoints Virginia Gambale as Non-Executive Director

·2 min read

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Banking (10x), the financial technology firm that is disrupting the core banking sector, today announces the appointment of Virginia Gambale to its Board of Directors. In her capacity as Non-Executive Director Ms. Gambale will play a pivotal leadership role working with 10x to accelerate technological progress for financial institutions, and optimize customer experience.

Virginia Gambale, 10x
Virginia Gambale, 10x

"Virginia brings a wealth of experience to 10x that will drive innovation and support us in our mission to make banking 10x better," said Antony Jenkins CBE, Founder, Chair and CEO at 10x. "Driving competitive advantage for financial technology firms has been Virginia's life's work. As a former CIO her insights, guidance and support will prove invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth. Furthermore, her passion to foster diversity and inclusion in every business she touches is fully-aligned with the 10x ethos."

According to Ms. Gambale, "The progress that 10x has already made in securing $187 million Series C funding, and building a notable client list including JPMorgan Chase and Westpac, is very impressive. I am excited by the opportunity to work together with the 10x team to enable banks to deliver services to customers faster and more cost effectively, using intelligent and innovative technology. Virtualization of technology infrastructures is here to stay, and cloud-native SaaS solutions offer the optionality that firms need to evolve and remain agile. I am fully committed to bringing my experience to bear and contributing towards making SuperCore® the core banking platform of choice for the world's leading financial institutions."

An experienced technology leader, investor, and Board Director, with deep knowledge of financial services, Ms. Gambale has served on public company boards for more than 20 years across a variety of industries, including technology. She currently serves as a Director for: Nutanix (Board Chair), JAMF, First Derivatives, and Virtu Financial.

As a former senior operating executive of global corporations, Ms. Gambale held senior management positions (including CIO and Managing Director) at: Merrill Lynch, Bankers Trust, Deutsche Bank and Marsh & McLennan. Additionally, she was the Head of Deutsche Bank Strategic Ventures, and subsequently a General Partner at Deutsche Bank Capital and ABS Ventures until founding Azimuth Partners, a strategic advisory firm focused on the use of disruptive technologies to assist mid-market and large corporations, in 2003.

SOURCE 10x Banking

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Four Market Days That Changed Everything; What To Do Now

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walk

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. E.W. Scripps Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Se

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong Monday pending an announcement containing “inside information,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate further. The embattled developer may hold a call this week to brief investors on its debt restructuring plan, REDD reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic

  • Nike earnings, consumer sentiment: What to know in markets this week

    After U.S. stocks staged a rebound last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated monetary policy decision, investors this week will look ahead to a somewhat quieter slate of corporate earnings and economic data releases.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Blackstone Plans Fund for People With Millions Not Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Dentists, surgeons and other suburban millionaires don’t loom large on the client rosters of buyout funds run by the most elite investment firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseBut insid

  • EV Stock Workhorse Has Tumbled. CEO Rich Dauch Bought Up Shares.

    Workhorse stock is near a two-year low, and CEO Rich Dauch and VP Stan March bought shares of the electric-vehicle maker on the open market.

  • Do Tricon Residential's (TSE:TCN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.