U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,558.25
    +23.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,246.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,180.00
    +185.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.50
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    -3.30 (-13.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5600
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,400.61
    -140.49 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.08
    +0.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.64
    +44.86 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

10x Banking Follows $187m Series C Funding with Three Senior Hires to Fuel Global Growth

·3 min read

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Banking (10x) today announces the appointment of three senior sales and marketing leaders, to fuel the next stage of growth for the core banking technology provider.

These hires follow the firm's June 2021 announcement of an oversubscribed $187 million Series C financing round, co-led by funds managed by BlackRock and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), and supported by existing investors JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide, Ping An and Westpac. 10x is using the funding to support expansion plans into new markets as well as investing in further development of the cloud native SuperCore™ platform.

Since 2016 10x has focused on developing SuperCore, the secure, reliable, scalable and modular core banking platform. SuperCore is purpose-built to deliver products, services, and customer experiences to retail and SME customers faster and more cost effectively.

SuperCore is enabling banks to serve customers better and using intelligent technology to deliver true transformation. In September 2021 Chase announced a partnership with 10x, to power its entry into the UK retail banking market. Other 10x clients include Westpac, Australia's first and oldest bank where their new Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, powered by SuperCore, has already generated many new partnerships. Among them, Afterpay will provide transaction and savings accounts, as well as other cashflow management tools, to its 3m+ customers in Australia.

"As we enter our next phase of growth the quality and financial services experience that these new business development hires bring to our business further strengthens our ability to deliver customer-centric solutions that improve the experience for every customer," said Antony Jenkins, Founder, Chair and CEO of 10x Banking.

Lucy Heavens joins as Chief Marketing Officer. She brings a wealth of experience in FinTech and RegTech, having held senior marketing roles at Wealth Dynamix, CUBE, and SimCorp. Lucy is also Co-Founder of RegTech Women.

Tom Phillips joins as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Europe. Tom brings a broad global perspective to 10x, having worked for FinTech providers and banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank.

Nicholle Lindner joins as Regional Director, APAC. An experienced financial services industry leader and digital banking advisor, Nicholle has held senior banking and management consulting positions at Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Unisys, and Capgemini.

About 10x Banking

10x Banking (10x) is a financial technology company with a mission to move banks from monolithic to next-generation core banking solutions delivered through the world's most comprehensive and powerful cloud native SaaS bank operating system.

With its secure, reliable, scalable and modular core banking platform SuperCore, 10x supports highly customizable product behaviors and accounting rules, integrates with banks' wider technology estates and harmonizes with local and regional compliance and regulatory requirements. SuperCore enables banks to deliver products, services and customer experiences to retail and SME customers faster and more cost effectively.

10x was founded in 2016 by Antony Jenkins, former Group CEO of Barclays.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-banking-follows-187m-series-c-funding-with-three-senior-hires-to-fuel-global-growth-301471882.html

SOURCE 10x Banking

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • GM stock lower after reporting Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports quarterly earnings for GM as the company pivots to produce more electric vehicles.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Google plans to ‘develop games on its own,’ analyst says

    Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst Daniel Flax joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet earnings, the announced stock split, and the extent to which the tech giant will move into gaming.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Facebook parent Meta to report Q4 earnings as Apple’s privacy changes bite

    Facebook parent company Meta will reports its Q4 results after the bell on Wednesday.