With 11.0% CAGR, Speech to Text API Market Size Worth USD 3,036.5 Million in 2028

·7 min read
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Speech to Text API Market Size is projected to hit USD 3036.5 Million in 2028, at CAGR of 11.0% during forecast period [2022-2028]; Increasing Development of Contact Centers to Aid Growth

Pune, India, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Speech to Text API Market size was USD 1,321.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,036.5 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period [2022-2028].The global Speech to Text API Market is set to gain traction from the rapid development of innovative contact centres possessing multi-functional and multi-site consumer experience management systems. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Speech to Text API Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028.”

Industry Development:

  • March 2020: IBM Corporation announced that it updated its speech-to-text recognition service. It enables tracking of all the activities for operations of the asynchronous HTTP interface. It also supports speaker labels for German and Korean language models.

  • October 2019: Rev.com unveiled its real-time audio transcription. It is powered by Rev.ai API, the company’s proprietary speech engine. It allows building speech recognition directly into services and applications efficiently.


Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/speech-to-text-api-market-102781


Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 CAGR

11.0%

2028 Value Projection

USD 3036.5 Million

Base Year

2021

Speech to Text API Market Size in 2019

USD 1321.5 Million

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

160


Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Voice Assistants & Smart Speakers to Aid Growth

Since the past few years, the emergence of voice assistants and smart speakers has given rise to their increasing usage amongst the masses worldwide. Applications, such as Google Assistant, Alexa, Cortana, and Siri are present in almost every smartphone. They are also being integrated by the renowned manufactures in various other devices. Therefore, voice-enables applications are likely to change the user’s participation with technology. The demand for smart speakers, on the other hand, has surged owing to their increasing adoption in numerous households. It is projected to rise dramatically during the forecast period. These factors are set to boost the Speech to Text API Market growth in the coming years. However, these applications give rise to privacy issues and data leakages. It may hamper market growth.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Demand from Banking & Technology Sectors to Drive Growth in North America

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these, North America procured USD 426.4 million revenue in 2019. The region showcased higher adoption of advanced speech technology, as well as other related applications across a wide range of industry verticals. The developed countries, especially Canada and the U.S. are at the forefront in terms of the usage of state-of-the-art technologies. The electronics and banking sectors are also contributing to the market growth fueled by the increasing usage of voice technology. In Europe, the presence of major organizations, namely, Google LLC and Microsoft Corporation would drive the market growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/speech-to-text-api-market-102781


This Report Would Answer the Following Questions:

  • What are the growth drivers, trends, and obstacles that the market would come across in the near future?

  • How will changing consumer behavior affect the market be affected in the coming years?

  • What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

  • How would the key players boost sales in this competitive market?

The Outbreak of Covid-19: Will it Act as a Boon or a Bane for the Market?

Large, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to lower their expenditure on research and development activities to enhance speech-to-text API software solutions.

The demand for speech-to-text API software solutions is predicted to upsurge considerably during the forthcoming period backed by stay-at-home, work-from-home, and social distancing initiatives taken by the ruling bodies across the globe.

Industries, such as media & entertainment, e-learning, and healthcare are set to experience higher adoption of these API solutions to optimize the execution of their processes.

The demand would also rise stoked by the conduction of virtual or digital conferences owing to cancellation of events and closure of offices by industry giants.

These solutions are cost-effective, accurate, and provide faster transcription. Hence, they are mainly preferred by multiple organizations nowadays to speed up their operations. Even political leaders are capable of giving speeches through them.

Segment-

Contact Centre and Customer Management Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Increasing Usage of API Solutions

Based on application, the market is fragmented into voice search, compliance management, fraud detection, transcription, contact centre and customer management, and others. Out of these, the contact centre and customer management segment held 18.8% Speech to Text API Market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of these solutions by contact centres to aid them in creating phone menus through community forums, Omni-channel self-service tools, and interactive voice recognition (IVR). It is mainly done by them on their websites to attract and engage the consumers.

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation

By Component

  • Software

  • Services

By Deployment

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

By Application

  • Contact Center and Customer Management

  • Transcription

  • Fraud Detection

  • Compliance Management

  • Voice Search

  • Others (Route Optimization, Speech Diarization etc.)

By Industry

  • BFSI

  • IT and Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Retail and Consumer Goods

  • Education

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Others (Government, Construction, and Defense)


Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/speech-to-text-api-market-102781


Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Enhancing Product Portfolio to Broaden their Businesses

Reputed companies present in the market are mainly aiming to broaden their businesses by improving their pre-existing product portfolio by integrating it with novel technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Companies Profiled in the Speech to Text API Market:

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Rev.com, Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Nuance Communications, Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Speechmatics

  • Verint Systems, Inc.

  • Vocapia Research SAS,

  • VoiceBase, Inc.


Quick Buy – Speech to Text API Market Research Report:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102781


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


