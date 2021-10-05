11.04% CAGR in Preschool or Childcare Market in China by 2025 | Rising Demand for Sustained Enrollment to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The preschool or childcare market in China and is expected to grow by $57.59 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.04%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The preschool or childcare market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising demand for sustained enrollments, increased focus on enhancing English fluency, and established and international players have pricing leverage will offer immense growth opportunities. However, challenges related to the high cost involved in constructing well-equipped preschools, lack of awareness about the benefits of early childhood education in rural areas, and skillset challenges in teaching faculty will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation
Service
Age group
Ownership
Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our preschool or childcare market in China report covers the following areas:
Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the preschool or childcare market in China, including Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the preschool or childcare market in China is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool or childcare market in china growth during the next five years
Estimation of the preschool or childcare market in china size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the preschool or childcare market in china
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool or childcare market in china vendors
Preschool Or Childcare Market In China Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.04%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 57.59 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.09
Regional analysis
China
Performing market contribution
China at 100%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
