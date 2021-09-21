U.S. markets closed

$ 11.10 Bn growth opportunity in High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025 | Rise in R&D Investments to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high throughput screening (HTS) market is poised to grow by USD 11.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Latest market research report titled High Throughput Screening Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Request a Free Sample Report to know more about the future of the high throughput screening (HTS) market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in R&D investments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a shortage of trained professionals might challenge growth.

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting high throughput screening (HTS) market growth. Download our free sample here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44564

Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market - Global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market - Global photoacoustic imaging market is segmented by application (pre-clinical, clinical, and analytics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high throughput screening (HTS) market report covers the following areas:

  • High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market size

  • High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market trends

  • High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market industry analysis

This study identifies the patent expiration of drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the high throughput screening (HTS) market growth during the next few years.

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist high throughput screening (HTS) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the high throughput screening (HTS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the high throughput screening (HTS) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high throughput screening (HTS) market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/high-throughput-screening-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-11-10-bn-growth-opportunity-in-high-throughput-screening-hts-market-2021-2025--rise-in-rd-investments-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301380145.html

SOURCE Technavio

