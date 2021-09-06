U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    -0.68 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.2030 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,667.13
    +1,700.06 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,354.84
    +57.11 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.00
    +35.65 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

$11.19 Bn Growth in Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025 | Continuous Development of New Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 11.19 billion is expected in the personalized gifts market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personalized gifts market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Corning Inc., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., and UncommonGoods LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the continuous development of new products will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Personalized Gifts Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45161

Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the personalized gifts market in the personal products industry include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Corning Inc., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., and UncommonGoods LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Personalized Gifts Market size

  • Personalized Gifts Market trends

  • Personalized Gifts Market industry analysis

The personalized gifts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand for 3D printed personalized gifts will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the seasonal nature of the market will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personalized gifts market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Gifts Retailing Market - Global gifts retailing market is segmented by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Personalized Gifts Market in US - Personalized gifts market in US is segmented by product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts) and distribution channel (offline and online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist personalized gifts market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the personalized gifts market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the personalized gifts market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personalized gifts market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Greetings Corp.

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • Card Factory Plc

  • Cimpress Plc

  • Corning Inc.

  • Enesco LLC

  • Hallmark Licensing LLC

  • Personal Creations

  • Shutterfly Inc.

  • UncommonGoods LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/personalized-gifts-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/personalized-gifts-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11-19-bn-growth-in-personalized-gifts-market-2021-2025--continuous-development-of-new-products-to-boost-growth--technavio-301369477.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil falls $1 after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell about $1 on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $71.63 a barrel by 0613 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.34 a barrel, down 95 cents, or 1.4%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed

    Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies said on Saturday.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel after falling 1% on Friday. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October by more than double the expected amount just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi mo

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Delta blamed for poor jobs report, but too few people willing to work might be a bigger problem

    President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant for the paltry number of jobs created in August, but the real culprit might be shortage of people willing to work.

  • Hedge Funds Slash Exposure to U.S. Stocks That Count on China

    (Bloomberg) -- The split screen views of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks falling as the S&P 500 marches higher suggest that China’s pains are localized. That may be true, but one group of investors is not taking its chances. Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are slashing their exposure to American companies that lean heavily on China for businesses, such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. and General Motors Co., according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime broker

  • British Airways pilots to be paid less than budget rivals at easyJet

    British Airways pilots are set to be paid less than their budget airline counterparts at easyJet under sweeping reforms to the UK flag carrier’s short-haul operation at Gatwick airport.

  • India seeks to move coal to areas of shortage as power demand rises

    India's power minister on Saturday asked officials to consider diverting coal to power plants with extremely depleted stocks as shortages at some plants push several utilities to the verge of running out of fuel. Power minister R.K. Singh asked officials to "streamline the stock and supply of coal", including a reduction in inventory targets to 10 days from 14 days, to allow coal to be moved to areas of greatest shortage as energy demand rises. Singh said India's electricity demand is likely to continue increasing and also asked utilities to consider blending imported coal with local fuel to address shortages.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • The controversy surrounding ivermectin

    Doctors are being pushed by some of their patients to prescribe Ivermectin, despite it being an "unproven" medication for COVID-19. Arthur Caplan, the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why this drug is dangerous and how some doctors are feeding into misinformation.

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • Why the restaurant industry created no new jobs last month

    'We've always had a problem getting good people, but we've never had a problem hiring people,' said Kayleigh Caamaño, who co-owns a casual pizza restaurant in Stephenville, Texas.

  • Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Endeavour Mining plc ( TSE:EDV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.

  • Mahindra Logistics MD, CEO on Tackling the Supply Chain Crunch

    Sep.05 -- Mahindra Logistics MD & CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan, discusses the supply chain, carbon neutrality, and Flipkart partnership. He joins Rishaad Salamat and Juliette Saly on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Interview occurred on September 3, 2021)