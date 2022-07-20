U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

$11.2 Billion Worldwide Lending Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investments

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lending Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lending market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the lending market include China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank Of China, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Citi Group, Bank of America Corporation, State Bank of India, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and Legal & General Group plc

The global lending market is expected to grow from $7,070.08 billion in 2021 to $7,833.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The market is expected to grow to $11,285.05 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The lending market consists of sales of lending services (loans) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing secured or unsecured loans to borrowing entities. Lending entities include establishments such as finance companies, personal credit institutions, loan companies, and student loans companies.

This market covers all types of loans including mortgage loans, personal loans, working capital loans, vehicle loans, and industrial loans. Revenue generated from the lending market includes all the interest charges levied by the lending entities such as banks and financial institutions against the loans sanctioned, but not the value of the loans themselves. This market includes interest charged by the banks on credit cards and other payment cards as well as mortgages and other loans.

The main types of lending are corporate lending, household lending, and government lending. Corporate lending refers to a loan that is a business loan intended for business purposes. The variable interest rates are fixed-rate, floating rates. The different lending channels include offline and online.

Western Europe was the largest region in the lending market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the lending market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Banks and financial institutions are adopting digitization solutions to modernize their commercial lending business. This move is mainly a result of increased competition among banks and growing demand for the simplified and quick commercial lending process. Digitization enables faster approval of commercial loans, which can otherwise be a complex and slow process. It also enables banks to target new customer categories and offer customer-centric solutions, which leads to improved efficiencies in the commercial lending business. Major companies which incorporated digitization in lending are Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Hana Bank, and Fidor Bank.

Participation lending, also known as syndicated lending, is gaining prominence as it reduces risks associated with lending large capital. Participation lending is the process of providing a loan by multiple lenders to one borrower. Participation loans are usually provided by one financial institution and administered by another.

The popularity of participation lending is becoming popular as it provides a channel to offer diversified loan products and improves the liquidity of the business.

This partnership offers larger business lending opportunities to financial institutions by allowing them to share both funding and risk. It eliminates the need for manual tracking of information by optimizing the entire lending process. Some of the companies involved in participation lending are Coastway Community Bank, Shamrock Financial Corp., and Homestar Mortgage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Lending Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Lending Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Lending Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Lending Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Lending Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Lending

9. Lending Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Lending Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Lending Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Lending Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Lending Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Lending Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Lending Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Corporate Lending

  • Household Lending

  • Government Lending

11.2. Global Lending Market, Segmentation By Interest Rate, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Fixed Rate

  • Floating Rate

11.2. Global Lending Market, Segmentation By Lending Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Offline

  • Online

12. Lending Market Segments
12.1. Global Corporate Lending Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Working Capital; Short Term - Corporate Lending; Long Term - Corporate Lending
12.2. Global Household Lending Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Home Loans; Personal Loans; Other Household Loans
12.3. Global Government Lending Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Short Term - Government Lending; Long Term - Government Lending

13. Lending Market Metrics
13.1. Lending Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Lending Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rxvdp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


