$11.2 Billion Worldwide Wafer Level Packaging Industry to 2027: Players Include Amkor Technology, China Wafer Level CSP, Chipbond Technology and Deca Technologies

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wafer Level Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wafer level packaging market reached a value of US$ 4.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.72% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The wafer-level packaging (WLP) refers to a packaging solution used for adding a protective layer of electronic connections and integrated circuits (ICs). It is used for devices, such as microphones, pressure sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, capacitors, resistors and transistors.

Some of the commonly used WLP integration types include fan-out (FO), fan-in (FI), flip-chip, 3D FOWLP. These solutions are used at the wafer-level of the device, instead of dicing the wafer into the individual die and packaging them.

This offers various benefits, such as a reduction in the size of the wafer chips, streamlining of the manufacturing processes and improvements in chip functionalities. The ultrathin wafers also provide improved heat dissipation and performance, form factor reduction and minimal power consumption.

Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook on the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for more compact and faster consumer electronics is also driving the market growth.

This has also enhanced the overall demand for cost-effective and high-performance packaging solutions for enhanced mechanical protection, structural support and extended battery life of the devices. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

For instance, WLP is widely used for the manufacturing of radar systems in self-driving automobiles. It is also used in the healthcare sector for the production of various wearable devices. Other factors, including increasing circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amkor Technology Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., Chipbond Technology Corporation, Deca Technologies Inc. (Infineon Technologies AG), Fujitsu Limited, IQE PLC, JCET Group Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.), Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global wafer level packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wafer level packaging market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global wafer level packaging market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Wafer Level Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Packaging Technology
6.1 3D TSV WLP
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 2.5D TSV WLP
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 WLCSP
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Nano WLP
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
7.1 Aerospace and Defense
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Consumer Electronics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 IT & Telecommunication
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Automotive
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Amkor Technology Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Chipbond Technology Corporation
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Deca Technologies Inc. (Infineon Technologies AG)
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Fujitsu Limited
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 IQE PLC
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 JCET Group Co. Ltd.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.9 Tokyo Electron Ltd.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Toshiba Corporation
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oubx9y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11-2-billion-worldwide-wafer-level-packaging-industry-to-2027-players-include-amkor-technology-china-wafer-level-csp-chipbond-technology-and-deca-technologies-301711085.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

