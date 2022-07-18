Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Company announcement 11/2022

Green Hydrogen Systems’ Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 July 2022

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S was held today, 18 July 2022.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Amendment of article 10.1 of the Articles of Association (size of the Board of Directors)





The Extraordinary General Meeting adopted the proposal to amend article 10.1 of the Articles of Association. The amendment implies that article 10.1 of the Articles of Association is amended as follows:

“The board of directors consists of no less than four and no more than nine members, all of whom must be elected by the general meeting. Members of the board of directors must resign at the next annual general meeting, but members of the board of directors may be eligible for re-election.”

2. Election of members to the Board of Directors





The following individuals were elected as members of the Board of Directors:

Anders Jakob Vedel

Armin Schnettler

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen





For more info please contact:

Investors:

Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations,

+45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

