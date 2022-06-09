U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

11/2022・Trifork Holding AG has entered into a Market Maker Agreement

Trifork Holding AG
·1 min read
  • TRIFOR.CO
Trifork Holding AG
Trifork Holding AG

Company announcement no. 11/2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 9 June 2022


Trifork Holding AG hereby announces to have entered into a Market Maker Agreement with Sydbank A/S to act as liquidity provider on the Trifork Holding AG shares. The agreement is effective as of 10 June 2022 and will remain in force until terminated by either Trifork Holding AG or Sydbank A/S. The agreement has been concluded with reference to Nasdaq’s Member rules.

For further information, please contact Group IR:
Dan Dysli, ddy@trifork.com, phone +41 79 421 6299
Kristian Dollerup, kdo@trifork.com, phone +41 76 561 1256

About Trifork  
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 60 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with 295’000 subscribers and more than 33.5 million views on YouTube.

