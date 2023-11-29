At €11.25, Is SYNLAB AG (ETR:SYAB) Worth Looking At Closely?

SYNLAB AG (ETR:SYAB), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SYNLAB’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for SYNLAB

What's The Opportunity In SYNLAB?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.13x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy SYNLAB today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. In addition to this, it seems like SYNLAB’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from SYNLAB?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SYNLAB. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SYAB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SYAB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SYAB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SYAB, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of SYNLAB.

If you are no longer interested in SYNLAB, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.