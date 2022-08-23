$11.4 Billion Worldwide Cognitive Assessment and Training Industry to 2027 - Featuring CRF Bracket, CogniFit and ERT Clinical Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognitive assessment and training market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.92% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cognitive assessment and training solutions are used for detecting the signs of cognitive impairment in the early stages. These solutions are primarily utilized for conducting a formal assessment of the patient's psychological functioning and the speed of information processing.

These impairments can be caused by old age, neural disorders and exposure to drugs or medicines. The solutions integrate various tools for assessment, data analysis and management that aid in cognitive training, sports management and early detection of dementia in individuals. They are administered during clinical trials, classroom sessions, corporate teaching, research, brain training and diagnostics.



The market is primarily being driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining brain fitness. The rising prevalence of dementia among the elderly is facilitating the adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions as they enable easy and effective diagnosis and treatment of the disorder. Increasing utilization of the solutions to detect learning difficulties and disabilities, such as dyslexia and dyscalculia in children, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, various technological advancements in the healthcare industry and the rising adoption of mobile-based IT systems are also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, computerized cognitive assessments provide automated scoring, which aids in enhancing the detection accuracy and minimizing the chances of human error. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CRF Bracket, Brain Resource Ltd., Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Cognifit, Cogstate Ltd., ERT Clinical, ImPACT Applications Inc., MedAvante-ProPhase Inc., Pearson Education, Prophase LLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cognitive assessment and training market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cognitive assessment and training market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the assessment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cognitive assessment and training market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Assessment Type

6.1 Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hosted Assessment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Biometrics Assessment

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Solutions

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Assessment

7.1.2.2 Data Management

7.1.2.3 Project Management

7.1.2.4 Data Analysis and Reporting

7.1.2.5 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Training and Support

7.2.2.2 Consulting

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Clinical Trials

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Classroom Learning

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Corporate Learning

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Brain Training

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Research

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User Sector

9.1 Education

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Healthcare

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Corporate

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Sports

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Defense

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 CRF Bracket

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Brain Resource Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 CogniFit

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Cogstate Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 ERT Clinical

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 ImPACT Applications Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 MedAvante-ProPhase Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Pearson Education

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Prophase, LLC

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

