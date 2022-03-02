U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

At 11.6% CAGR, Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Size & Share to Touch USD 11.78 Billion Mark by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[216+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market size & share revenue is estimated to increase from USD 6.45 billion in 2021 to USD 11.78 billion in 2028 during the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.6%. The leading market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Alcumus, ProntoForms, Dakota Software, SAI Global, VelocityEHS, Ideagen, IsoMetrix, ETQ, Enablon, Verisk 3E, SafeSite, Intelex, SHE Software, SHEQX, EcoOnline, Cority, Enhesa, Quentic, Gensuite, Sphera, UL, VisiumKMS, ProcessMap, SafetyCulture, Pro-Sapien, ComplianceQuest, and others.

LONDON, UK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors published a new research report titled “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market By Product component (Software and Services), By Application (Wastewater Management, Pharmaceutical Waste Management, Industrial Waste Management, and others), By End-User (Healthcare, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Energy & Mining, Telecom and IT, and others), And By Regions- Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market size & share is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 6.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 11.6% between 2022 and 2028.”

The report analyses the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on the demand throughout the projection period.

What is Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software? How big is the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market?

  • Market Overview & Coverage:

Environmental Health and Safety software or EHS software functions as a data management tool that helps in storing and analyzing information pertaining to waste management, sustainability, occupational health, and safety of workers.

EHS services are mainly utilized by businesses for the purpose of maintaining regulatory compliance through the tracking of the environmental performance metrics, providing comprehensive reporting functions, and tracking inventory. Firms also use the data collected by EHS software to assist in the risk management analysis and coin a particular strategy.

Firms make use of EHS software for reducing workplace risks, enhancing environmental performance via waste reduction, and ensuring responsibility for workplace events. Furthermore, the product is also used for improving the activities pertaining to data collection and reporting. Environmental health and safety software is extensively utilized across the highly regulated sectors in which the standard of compliance is very high.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 216+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Major Industry Players

The key market players for the global environmental health and safety (EHS) software market are;

  • Alcumus

  • ProntoForms

  • Dakota Software

  • SAI Global

  • VelocityEHS

  • Ideagen

  • IsoMetrix

  • ETQ

  • Enablon

  • Verisk 3E

  • SafeSite

  • Dakota Software

  • Intelex

  • SHE Software

  • SHEQX

  • EcoOnline

  • Cority

  • Enhesa

  • Quentic

  • Gensuite

  • Sphera

  • UL

  • VisiumKMS

  • Process Map

  • Pronto Forms

  • Safety Culture

  • Pro-Sapien

  • Compliance Quest

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market forward?

  • What are the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research team, the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2022 and 2028.

  • The Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software market was estimated to be worth roughly 6.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, based on primary research.

  • By 2028, energy and mining are expected to dominate the end-user segment in terms of revenue.

  • On the basis of region, North America is expected to account for a significant portion of total market revenue by 2028.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market: Growth Factors

  • Increase in the number of regulations and compliance measures

The global environmental health and safety software market is expected to grow at a faster rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period, thanks to factors such as an increase in the number of regulations and compliance measures, as well as rising government initiatives focusing on safety and standards, to name a few. Additionally, during the forecast period, the global market is expected to expand due to an increase in the number of global organizations aimed at pushing the boundaries of laws and regulations, as well as rising demand for software and services in terms of emission controls.

Furthermore, various IT organizations that are compliant with severe EPA requirements are projected to drive the worldwide Market forward throughout the forecast period. To mention a few, the worldwide market is predicted to be driven by factors such as streamlining waste management practices and a rise in the number of applications operated by mobile devices. During the forecast period, the market is likely to benefit from an increase in the number of reputable vendors as well as increased popularity among end-users. During the forecast period, however, the rising prices associated with EHS software solutions are projected to restrain the global environmental health and safety software market's growth.

Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 6.45 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 11.78 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

11.6% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Alcumus, ProntoForms, Dakota Software, SAI Global, VelocityEHS, Ideagen, IsoMetrix, ETQ, Enablon, Verisk 3E, SafeSite, Intelex, SHE Software, SHEQX, EcoOnline, Cority, Enhesa, Quentic, Gensuite, Sphera, UL, VisiumKMS, ProcessMap, SafetyCulture, Pro-Sapien, ComplianceQuest., and Others

Key Segment

By Product Component, By Application, By End-User, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

The global environmental health and safety (EHS) software market is segmented based on product component, application, end-user, and regions.

  • In terms of revenue, Energy and mining to dominate the end-user segment by 2028

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to a rise in industrialization as well as construction events across the globe.

  • Large enterprises to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2028

The segmental growth over the forecast period is attributed to the growing demand for the product by the large firms for acquiring a competitive edge over their business rivals.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

  • North America to account for a major revenue share of the overall market by 2028

The growth of the market in the region is credited to the huge acceptance of EHS software across a spectrum of end-use sectors like oil & gas and construction. During the forecast period of 2022-2028, North America is also expected to rise substantially. The US and Canadian governments' rigorous laws and regulations are a crucial element in the environmental health and safety software market’s rapid expansion in North America.

The majority of global software and service implementation takes place in this region. This dominance is likely to continue over the forecast period 2022-2028, owing to reasons such as the development of the energy and chemical sectors, as well as the strict controls imposed by the government in this region.

Browse the full “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market By Product component (Software and Services), By Application (Wastewater Management, Pharmaceutical Waste Management, Industrial Waste Management, and others), By End-User (Healthcare, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Energy & Mining, Telecom and IT, and others), And By Regions- Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

This report segments the environmental health and safety software market as follows:

By Product Component Segment Analysis

  • Software

  • Services

By Application Segment Analysis

  • Wastewater management

  • Pharmaceutical waste management

  • Industrial waste management

  • Others

By End-User Segment Analysis

  • Healthcare

  • Chemical and pharmaceuticals

  • Construction

  • Energy and mining

  • Telecom and IT

  • Others

By Regional Segment Analysis

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • UK

    • France

    • Germany

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

  • The Middle East and Africa

Spectacular Deals

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Maximum tables and figures

  • Subscription-based option offered

  • Best price guaranteed

Click Here to Get a Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market

