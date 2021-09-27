U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

$ 11.7 Bn growth opportunity in Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Systems Software Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global identity and access management market is set to grow by USD 11.70 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the identity and access management market to register a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Attractive Opportunities in Identity and Access Management Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our global identity and access management report offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report to know more

Factors such as increase in data thefts across the globe and the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) networks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The identity and access management market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Identity and Access Management Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Deployment

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43401

Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the identity and access management market in the systems software industry include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte LLP, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Identity and Access Management Market size

  • Identity and Access Management Market trends

  • Identity and Access Management Market industry analysis

The growing adoption of IDaaS solutions is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the threat from open-source IAM solutions may hinder the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the identity and access management market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Facial Recognition Market - Global facial recognition market is segmented by application (identification and verification), technology (3D facial recognition and 2D facial recognition), end-user (government sector, BFSI sector, transportation sector, and other sectors), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market - Global blockchain identity management market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, and others), application (end-point, network, and infrastructure), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist identity and access management market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the identity and access management market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the identity and access management market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of identity and access management market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Capgemini SE

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Deloitte LLP

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-11-7-bn-growth-opportunity-in-identity-and-access-management-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-systems-software-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301384366.html

SOURCE Technavio

