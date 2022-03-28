U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

A $11.8 Billion Global Opportunity for Blinds and Shades by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Blinds and Shades - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 11994
Companies: 210 - Players covered include 3 Day Blinds LLC; Chicology; Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd; Comfortex Corporation; Decora Blind Systems Ltd.; Draper, Inc.; Elite Window Fashions™; Griesser AG; Hillarys; Hunter Douglas N.V.; Innovative Openings, Inc.; Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter; Kresta Holdings Limited; Lafayette Interiors Fashions; Legrand North America, LLC; Louvolite Fabrics Ltd.; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; Luxaflex® Hunter Douglas Ltd.; Maxxmar Window Fashions; Mechoshade Systems, Inc.; Nichibei Co., Ltd; Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.; Norman Window Fashions; Persianas Canet S.A; QMotion Advanced Shading Systems; Roll-A-Shade Inc.; RollEase Acmeda Inc.; Rollease Acmeda Pty. Ltd.; Schenker Storen AG; Shade-O-Matic LP; Springs Window Fashions, LLC; Tachikawa Corporation; TimberBlindMetroShade; TOSO CO. LTD and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds, Other Products); Operating System (Manual, Automated); Application (Residential, Commercial)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Blinds and Shades Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026
Blinds and shades are used for home decoration, and are emerging as most sought-after alternatives to curtains and draperies. Growth prospects in the global blinds and shades market is significantly influenced by the demand from residential and commercial customers, which in turn is impacted by prevailing economic environment and influenced considerably by the trends in construction industry. Rise in restaurants and hotels, and implementation of hygiene- and cleanliness-related regulations being enforced by associations and governments favor growth in the market. The development of connected and technologically-advanced products and appliances in residences and commercial settings has resulted in the rising deployment of high-tech window blinds and shades for improving energy efficiency indoors. Technological advancements have resulted in the development of smart blinds and shades, which can be controlled with a touch of a button and have motorized operations powered by rechargeable batteries.

Blinds and shades providers are also exploring opportunities in offering customized and individualized products to garner attention of consumers. Home décor providers are looking to layer window blinds and shades for providing subtle patterns, colors, and textures to the interior. In addition, customized functionality offerings, coupled with providing varying materials for blinds and shades as per consumer preferences for light and privacy control, is expected to drive the market for blinds and shades in the next few years. Another recent innovation in the blinds and shades market has been the introduction of solar shading technology. Solar shades help in controlling and optimizing the level of solar heat entering a building, thereby aiding in reducing energy consumption and increasing working and living comfort of the occupants. In addition, the increasing consumer preference for e-commerce platforms is driving demand for blinds and shades through such channels. Automated or motorized blinds and shades are witnessing high popularity due to the convenience offered by the products, and the potential for better privacy, UV protection and glare control offered. The role of motorized blinds and shades is growing in significance due to their ability to enable energy management and preventing heating of the room. Wireless remotes and smartphone or tablet-based apps are used for controlling motorized blinds and shades.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blinds and Shades estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period. Roman Shades/Blinds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Venetian Blinds segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The popularity of venetian blinds can be attributed to their ease of use, as well as their easy availability in varying materials and colors. Consumers are increasingly opting for venetian blinds over other product types owing to their benefits in enhancing the simplicity and minimalism of rooms, and making them more beautiful.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Blinds and Shades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR. North American and European markets have been at the forefront of adoption of blinds and shades. Rising energy consumption in buildings sector has compelled several governments in these regions to frame regulations that focus on enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, which in turn led to spurt in adoption of various technologies that aid in minimizing energy consumption and maximizing energy efficiency of buildings. Asia-Pacific will remain a key contributor to the demand for blinds and shades. Population expansion, increased urbanization, robust pace of industrialization, infrastructure development and GDP growth will be vital for the region's growth, specifically led by countries such as China and India.

Panel Blinds Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
In the global Panel Blinds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-11-8-billion-global-opportunity-for-blinds-and-shades-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301510597.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

