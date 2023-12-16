11 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar Tree Now

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Which Christmas items give you the most bang for your buck at Dollar Tree? The answer is more than you might realize. GOBankingRates explored Dollar Tree’s Christmas inventory and found 11 items you won’t regret buying this holiday season.

From paper plates and napkins perfect for festive get-togethers to tree decorations for much less, check out these affordable Christmas items now available at Dollar Tree.

Christmas House Round Plastic Ornaments

Price: $1.25

Whether you’re decorating the tree, the mantel or a wreath, do it in style and for much less with Dollar Tree’s Christmas House round plastic ornaments.

Each pack includes 15 ornaments in a wide variety of shiny, matte and glitter finishes. When we crunch the numbers, this means shoppers pay around eight cents per ornament.

Tinsel Garland

Price: $1.25

Themed garland adds a festive touch anywhere you place it, whether you wind it on a tree, put it on the door or drape it in your office cubicle. These 25-foot garlands come in three assorted designs, including snowflakes, holly with berries and candy canes.

Christmas House Glittery Metal Mini Star Tree Toppers

Price: $1.25

Add a glittery star on top of your Christmas tree. These Christmas House star tree toppers are durable enough to be reused each year for extra decoration savings. Dollar Tree shoppers can choose from gold or silver colors and solid or designed toppers.

Christmas House Giant Gift Sacks

Price: $1.25

Giving an extra big gift this year? Christmas House’s giant gift sacks are perfect for wrapping big presents.

Choose from four designs and wrap it up in just three steps: Put the gift inside the bag, gather the top of the bag together and tie it using the included ribbon.

Christmas House Holiday Printed Apparel Gift Boxes

Price: $1.25

Easily wrap up clothing using Christmas House’s holiday printed apparel gift boxes. Each set includes four boxes in descending sizes that are sure to fit every gift on your list. When we crunch the numbers, this means Dollar Tree shoppers pay around 31 cents per apparel gift box.

Christmas House Holiday Gift Tags

Price: $1.25

Don’t forget a festive gift tag! At $1.25 for 20 tags, Dollar Tree’s Christmas House holiday gift tags won’t break the bank because shoppers pay a mere six cents per tag.

Christmas House Casual Christmas-Themed Gift Wrap

Price: $1.25

It’s a win-win to shop for holiday gift wrap at Dollar Tree. Shoppers pay $1.25 for these 40-inch rolls and can choose from six designs, including Santa, snowflakes, snowmen, candy canes and familiar holiday sayings like “from Santa” and “Merry Christmas.”

Christmas House Curling Ribbon

Price: $1.25

DIY your own holiday bows! Christmas House’s curling ribbon includes glittery green, red, gold and silver colors on each roll.

These rolls also measure out to 80 feet, which means any leftover ribbon can be put toward holiday crafts or saved for additional use next year.

Christmas House Snowman Lunch Napkins

Price: $1.25

Whether you’re hosting a holiday get-together or heading to an office potluck, you can never have enough napkins.

Each package includes 24 napkins, which comes out to about a nickel per napkin.

Christmas House Poinsettia Plates

Price: $1.25

You’re paying only about six cents per plate when you stock up on these Christmas House poinsettia plates at Dollar Tree. Each package includes 18 paper plates that can be used for any holiday events and gatherings.

Red Plastic Utensils

Price: $1.25

Compared to competing grocers that often sell plastic utensils, Dollar Tree offers a 48-count set of red plastic cutlery.

Inside each bag, shoppers will find 16 knives, 16 spoons and 16 forks. Grab a bag (or two) if you think the next holiday gathering you’re invited to may run low on plastic cutlery.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar Tree Now