U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,203.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,497.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,842.75
    -15.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.50
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0819
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    +0.47 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2458
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2820
    +0.4040 (+0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,802.04
    -108.64 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.84
    +1.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,754.63
    -2.24 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,086.82
    +278.47 (+0.90%)
     

11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living in a major city comes with many perks, such as easy access to amenities and a wide variety of entertainment options. But it also comes with a high sticker price -- and living in the country's most expensive major metro areas is out of budget for many Americans.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Know: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The median home price in Irvine, California; San Francisco and San Jose, California is well above $1 million, while median prices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. are above $500,000. But often, if you venture outside of these cities, you'll find much more affordable housing options.

A recent report by Point2 analyzed the prices of homes in nearly 800 suburbs located within a 30-mile driving distance of the top 20 largest, highest-priced U.S. cities and found that in 11 suburbs, the price per square foot is 60% to 65% lower than in the city.

Here's a look at the 11 suburbs with significantly more affordable homes than their nearby cities.

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Medley, Florida

  • Nearby city: Miami

  • City price per square foot: $445

  • Suburb price per square foot: $154

  • Percent difference: -$65%

See: 10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check
Advice: Dave Ramsey Says 401(k)s Have a Big Tax Downside - Pick This Retirement Plan Instead

Pictured: Miami

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Emerson, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York

  • City price per square foot: $588

  • Suburb price per square foot: $221

  • Percent difference: -$62%

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Pictured: View of Manhattan from New Jersey

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Lodi, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York

  • City price per square foot: $588

  • Suburb price per square foot: $223

  • Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: New York

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mount Vernon, New York

  • Nearby city: New York

  • City price per square foot: $588

  • Suburb price per square foot: $221

  • Percent difference: -$62%

©loblolly.biz
©loblolly.biz

Huntington, Maryland

  • Nearby city: Washington, D.C.

  • City price per square foot: $501

  • Suburb price per square foot: $190

  • Percent difference: -$62%

John M. Chase / Getty Images
John M. Chase / Getty Images

Waldorf, Maryland

  • Nearby city: Washington, D.C.

  • City price per square foot: $501

  • Suburb price per square foot: $192

  • Percent difference: -$62%

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

franckreporter / Getty Images
franckreporter / Getty Images

Moonachie, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York

  • City price per square foot: $588

  • Suburb price per square foot: $226

  • Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: New York

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boulevard Park, Washington

  • Nearby city: Seattle

  • City price per square foot: $572

  • Suburb price per square foot: $222

  • Percent difference: -$61%

Pictured: Seattle

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lawrence, Massachusetts

  • Nearby city: Boston

  • City price per square foot: $641

  • Suburb price per square foot: $254

  • Percent difference: -$60%

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

Passaic, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York

  • City price per square foot: $588

  • Suburb price per square foot: $235

  • Percent difference: -$60%

Pictured: New York

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paterson, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York

  • City price per square foot: $588

  • Suburb price per square foot: $238

  • Percent difference: -$60%

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of May 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities