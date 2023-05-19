11 amazing hammock chairs for serious relaxation

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Few things are better in life than the lazy time spent swinging in a hammock. The bummer is, not all of us have the space or the trees to hang a hammock, and—let’s be real—folding up that hammock for the winter is a recipe for the blues.

Thankfully, the hammock gods get it and have blessed us with the genius invention of a hammock chair! They are compact, can be used indoors and outdoors and, since they don’t recline (leaving you susceptible to falling asleep), it’s our humble opinion that there is no better place to read a good book than in a hammock chair.

In short, a hammock chair is the spring and summer self-care seating you need that has the bonus of being an all-season power player. Here are some of the best-reviewed hammock chairs on Amazon that you can have up and swing by next week. Happy hammocking!

The best hammock chairs according to reviews

1. A top-rated chair with a cushiony seat

Stars on Amazon: 4.4

Reviews: 4,823

You didn’t think it could get better than a hammock chair, did you? Well, how about one with some serious cushioning? As one reviewer warns, “We loved it so much that I had to buy two of them because everyone kept fighting over who was going to sit in it.”

Reviewers love this chair hammock for its comfort, its ease of setup and its ability to hold weights up to 500 lbs.

$50 at Amazon

2. The best choice for a summer siesta

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.8

Reviews: 351

This bright and bold chair hammock gives all the siesta vibes with its tropical prints and airy fabrics. Mainly made for outdoors (though no one would blame you for bringing this pretty piece inside), it’s made from weatherproofed, double-reinforced cotton that promises resilience through all sorts of wear.

Reviewers say that it’s one of the strongest pieces of outdoor furniture they own, with some touting years of use.

This hammock comes in a range of sizes to fit your space and to accommodate anyone who wants to pile in.

$140 at Amazon

3. A dreamy one that’s like "a hug from heaven"

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.6

Reviews: 1,216

This cozy choice makes for a perfect reading nook for your resident bookworm. Complete with cushions and a side pocket, they have just the spot to store their book or TV remote and keep the important things handy.

Perfect for outside or even in your living room, this thoughtful piece has a run of cloth on the bottom that can be pulled out to cradle your legs and feet for a full recline option.

One reviewer describes it as being “like a hug from heaven” and loves this hammock chair so much that she replaced her couch with two of these beauties.

$65 at Amazon

4. A hammock swing with style and structure

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.3

Reviews: 108

Yes, you can have it all. The structured back of this hammock makes it the best in contradictions. Hammock connoisseurs say this is the most elegant-looking, yet also the most comfortable hammock they own.

“I have numerous hammock chairs all different styles and this one by far is the most comfortable,” says one reviewer.

The structured back with a polished bamboo bar gives it a refined look most hammock chairs can’t boast—plus it makes it a functional swing, for an extra little bit of fun once you get the party started. Beautiful, stylish and fun when it needs to be—if we could set you up on a date with this hammock chair we would.

$56 on Amazon

5. A loveseat style macramé chair

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.3

Reviews: 49

You may not actually live in Laurel Canyon in the '70s, but every photo of you will suggest you do with this macramé loveseat.

The design gives all the vibes and we love how it's big enough to fit a pooch and a guitar, or a creative muse to cuddle with. This chair is a beautiful and functional piece that’s all about sharing the vibe.

$95 at Amazon

6. A truly tropical chair that’s built to last

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.4

Reviews: 7,401

When reviewer after reviewer talks about how sturdy a chair is after years of use, you begin to believe that—even though this chair may conjure easygoing imagery—it's for the long haul.

According to one reviewer who talks about the constant use of this chair by all family members, “A year later it’s still the favorite seat in the house and it is holding up great. We use it every day and there are no rips or tears or signs of it giving out. One of my favorite Amazon purchases!”

$48 at Amazon

7. A cozy option for shoppers on a budget

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.5

Reviews: 6,196

It’s a good thing this chair is only $30 because, as most of the over 4,000 5-star reviews say, you’re going to want two.

“As my oldest spied me swinging in it; he demanded his turn and didn’t want to get up again,” says one reviewer. Another says, “Lovely good quality chairs, the first was always fought over so we bought another one.”

This hammock chair is sturdy, comfortable, big enough to fit a furry friend and it even comes with a hidden pocket, which means that you can stow away all your important stuff so you can stay settled in for hours.

$30 at Amazon

8. A chair so comfy it should come with a warning

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.4

Reviews: 371

Buyer beware, as this reviewer states: “Don't buy this unless you plan on quitting your job because once your butt reaches it, you will not want to leave it.”

Another reviewer cautions not to buy this handmade hammock chair as a gift, otherwise, you’ll have to buy at least one more. “I originally ordered one of these for my mom. After seeing how comfy it is I’m definitely ordering myself one. This is the only thing I sit in when I’m at her house.”

This hammock chair is a unique piece of furniture in that it doesn’t require top-bolting, plus it has a tablet holder, so you can use it to endlessly stream your favorite TV shows!

It also comes with a carrying case so you can bring it with you wherever you need to relax. If that's not leveling up in relaxation, we don't know what is.

$162 at Amazon

9. A macramé chair with a boho vibe

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 46

Reviews: 174

There are loads of macramé hammock chairs on Amazon, but this one has an eye-catching criss-cross design that sets it apart from the rest. A handwoven piece made by skilled artisans, reviewers love this chair for being a show-stopping statement piece with a bohemian vibe.

As one reviewer aptly states, “This chair makes my boho dream come true!” We're not too shy to say that we agree.

$65 at Amazon

10. A hammock chair that's a perfect kiddo hideaway

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.4

Reviews: 6,077

If the reviews of the aforementioned hammock chairs are to be trusted, if you have a kid, you’re going to want to plan ahead for them stealing your new comfy seat.

This highly rated and often recommended pod-style hammock chair will have your kids respecting your personal space and may even increase quiet time in your home!

Often recommended for kids with sensory needs, these pod hammocks offer gentle compression and help to close kids off from outside stimuli when they are feeling temperamental or flooded with big feelings. This chair is great for anyone who needs a little bit of downtime.

$40 at Amazon

11. A hammock chair/daybed hybrid

The best hammock chairs for serious relaxation

Stars on Amazon: 4.2

Reviews: 1,154

This hammock chair was made for naps. It will make every trip to your yard a total staycation. Big enough to fit a small family, it's perfect for cuddle time. Should you decide to hang out in here sans kids, be sure to set it up next to your margarita machine, because you are never going to want to get up.

Says one reviewer, "This swing has been my oasis this summer. The minute you lay back, you are relaxed and never want to get up. I have spent hours laying in this swing reading and just relaxing or even napping. It was not hard to assemble."

$80 at Amazon

