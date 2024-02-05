11 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Super Bowl Sunday

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

It’s never too early to start stocking up on party essentials for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11.

The good news is you don’t have to break the bank to get everything you need. Going on a Dollar Tree run means shoppers can pick up everything on their party supply lists, from delicious snacks to plastic dinnerware for every guest.

Don’t forget to add these game-day must-haves to your Dollar Tree shopping list!

Football-Themed Plastic Table Cover

Set the table in style with a football-themed plastic table cover.

At $1.25 each, this table cover makes clean-up a breeze when the party’s over. Dollar Tree shoppers may even consider adding a few table covers to their carts for any other game-day get-togethers they plan on throwing throughout the year.

Red Plastic Party Cups

Add a few sleeves of these plastic party cups to your Dollar Tree shopping cart to accommodate any drinks you’re serving up.

Each sleeve includes 16 cups and is priced at $1.25. When we crunch the numbers, Dollar Tree shoppers only pay about 8 cents per cup.

White Foam Dinner Plates

You can never have too many paper plates at a Super Bowl party or potluck event. Priced at $1.25 each, each package contains 30 foam plates that are designed to be strong and leakproof.

Another added bonus? Each plate comes out to about 4 cents each when we do the math.

White Plastic Bowls

You might not think you need plastic bowls at a Super Bowl event, but any Crock-Pots simmering freshly made dips or chili will convince you otherwise.

Dollar Tree shoppers receive 10 sturdy, leak-free plastic bowls inside every package. After doing some quick math, this comes out to spending just 13 cents per bowl.

Clear Plastic Utensils

If anyone needs a fork, spoon, knife or a combination of all three utensils, you’ll be able to cover them with Dollar Tree’s pack of clear plastic utensils.

Each pack contains 48 pieces of plastic cutlery and when we crunch the numbers, you only pay about 4 cents per cutlery. If you have any leftover utensils, you can save them in your pantry for future parties and potlucks.

White Paper Napkins

Super Bowl Sunday is loaded with foods and drinks that can easily spill or leave behind stains. Keep yourself, and your guests, mess-free by stocking up on these white paper napkins.

Each package contains 30 napkins for $1.25. Since that only comes out to about 4 cents per napkin, Dollar Tree shoppers might consider grabbing a few packages before they head to checkout.

French Onion Dip

French onion dip for $1.25? It can only happen at Dollar Tree!

Stock up on a few of these French onion dips and pair them with your favorite chips or veggies for a tasty snacking experience.

Party Mix Snack Bags

There’s something for every snacker inside these party mix snack bags.

For just $1.25 each, you’ll find some of your favorite crunchy snacks like pretzels and cheesy chips inside once you rip the bag open. Pour ’em into a bowl for everyone to enjoy!

T.G.I. Friday’s Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins Snacks

If you don’t have the time to cook up potato skins from scratch, the next best option is grabbing a few bags of T.G.I. Friday’s cheddar and bacon potato skins at your local Dollar Tree.

These snacks are sure to satisfy your cravings and come in a four-ounce bag: perfectly sized for sharing.

7Days Bagel Chips

In the event you’re hosting a more upscale Super Bowl get-together starring charcuterie boards, you won’t be able to resist these 7Days bagel chips.

Available in roasted garlic flavor, these bagel chips may be enjoyed on their own or paired with your favorite cheeses, spreads or dips.

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Chips

What’s a Super Bowl party without Pringles? Dollar Tree shoppers can pick up Pringles in sour cream and onion flavor for just $1.25 per 2.5-ounce canister.

Grab a few canisters, especially if you’re inviting friends over who love these chips!

