11 Best Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Target

From home decor to furniture to kitchenware, Target is a one-stop shop for affordable everyday items. But even though the price tag is often lower than what many other retailers offer, you can still find items that look more expensive than they are. This means you don’t have to spend a ton to get something of quality.

If you’re shopping with quality in mind, these are some of the best expensive-looking items you can find at Target.

Yaheetech Barrel Chair and Ottoman

Price: $245.99 (currently $163.99)

Why spend $400 or $500 on a Threshold accent chair when you can get the Yaheetech boucle barrel chair and ottoman for half that price?

This contemporary set is a great addition to any living room, office or spare bedroom. Both pieces are matching ivory and are designed to hold up against everyday wear and tear. With its u-shaped backrest, sturdy armrests and high-density spongy material, this chair is supportive and stylish.

Costway 5-Piece Dining Room Table Set

Price: $269.99 (currently $159.99)

A standard dining room table set can easily run you hundreds or thousands of dollars. But at Target, you can pick up a five-piece dining room table set, which includes the table and four chairs, for well under $300.

This modern-looking set goes well in the kitchen, a breakfast nook or a dining room. With a sturdy steel frame and upholstered seats, the chairs are supportive and comfortable enough to use while enjoying your meals or even a family game night. The tabletop has a smooth wood finish and is both sleek and easy to maintain.

T-Fal Cookware Set

Price: $99.99

Every home needs quality pots and pans, but you don’t have to spend several hundred dollars to get something that looks and works great. At Target, you can pick up a 20-piece set of nonstick cookware that’ll meet all of your needs for under $100.

This set includes a pizza pan, baking tray, several fry pans and saucepans, lids and standard bakeware accessories. The pans have a unique heat indicator that indicates when they are preheated, a must for those who prefer to heat their pans before cooking. They also cook evenly.

Neutral Clogs

Price: $29.99

Footwear doesn’t have to be expensive to look luxe, something that’s particularly true of Target’s very own clogs.

“These clogs will give you the look of the Birkenstock Boston clogs, but for just $30,” said Kendra Hagerman, CEO of Kendra Found It, a budget and lifestyle design blog. “They come in three different on-trend neutral colors and are perfect for fall and transitioning between seasons.”

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Round Wall Mirror

Price: $59.99

You can spend $100 to $200 on a wall mirror at Target, or you can cut that price tag in half and still get something that looks expensive and functions just as well.

This round wall mirror by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is elegant, simple and makes for a lovely piece of home decor. It comes with either a black or brown wood frame and is the perfect size to go in a narrow hallway or over a bathroom sink.

Eddie Complete Bed Set

Price: $52.99 to $68.99

Who said you have to pay hundreds of dollars to sleep in luxury? At Target, you can buy a full bedding set for well under $100.

The Eddie Complete Bed Set includes the comforter, two shams, a decorative pillow, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two matching pillowcases. Free of harmful chemicals, this hypoallergenic set is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies. It also looks elegant.

Studio McGee Lamp

Price: $60

“The entire Studio McGee for Target line is an excellent resource if you love McGee and Co. style, but are decorating on a budget,” Hagerman said. “Since it’s run by the same design company, you can often find similar styles for much less.”

This particular lamp from Target looks similar to the much more expensive McGee and Co. lamp. But while one only costs about $60, the other costs over $400.

“I think it’s really wonderful that high-end design firms are making their style more accessible to the masses through affordable collaborations like this,” Hagerman said.

Skyline 24″ Hardside Luggage Set

Price: $99.99

This four-piece luggage set from Skyline costs under $100, but you’d never know it from looks alone. It includes two suitcases, one for carry-on and one for checking in at the airport, as well as a reusable laundry bag and a bag for toiletries.

The suitcases themselves are highly durable and have convenient spinner wheels that make getting through the airport easier than ever. It comes in two colors, brushed nickel and pomegranate.

Universal Thread Bag

Price: $25

Target’s inclusive fashion line, Universal Thread, makes affordable bags that look very high-end, such as this handbag. Available in multiple colors, this chic, lightweight bag is the perfect accessory for your day out.

It contains several interior and exterior pockets where you can secure your belongings while out and about. It also has a shoulder strap to keep your hands free.

Threshold Table Lamp

Price: $75

Target’s selection of table lamps, home decor and other furnishings and accessories is vast. Oftentimes, you can find these items at an affordable price, too.

“This Target lamp looks like this Pottery Barn lamp that sells for $299-$399, but is only $75,” Hagerman said. “I’ve seen this one in person many times and it’s absolutely beautiful. There are also some really great review photos of it on the Target website.”

Threshold Lavender & Eucalyptus Jar Candle

Price: $10

Candles at places like Bath & Body Works can easily run you $15 to $25 apiece. But you can also find some great scented candles at Target for a fraction of the price. This 10.5-ounce lavender and eucalyptus-scented candle at Target costs just $10 but the tinted glass jar gives it an elegant aesthetic that brings a cozy ambiance to any space in your home.

Prices are accurate as of Feb. 12, 2024, and are subject to change.

