11 Best Ikea Items To Buy for Less Than $10

TonyBaggett / Getty Images

You’ll be pleasantly surprised by all the items you can buy if you’re shopping at Ikea on a $10 budget. From the bathroom to kitchen and tableware, most Ikea departments have plenty of household essentials available to purchase for under $10.

Trending Now: 7 Best New Home Items at Ikea for Spring 2024

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

What’s worth adding to your Ikea shopping cart? GOBankingRates reviewed some of Ikea’s bestselling items for under $10 and pulled 11 of our favorites to buy during your next Ikea shopping trip.

©IKEA

KUNGSFORS Mesh Bag (Set of Two)

Whether you’re heading to the farmers market or need a bag to store extra rolls of toilet paper in the bathroom, you can’t go wrong shopping for the KUNGSFORS mesh bag. At just $4.99, Ikea shoppers receive two mesh bags in differing sizes.

One Ikea shopper, Maria, wrote in a review that this mesh tote is “an accessible and practical version for a great price” compared to similar counterparts from haute couture designers like Longchamp.

Read Next: Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: 9 Products To Buy Now Before They Increase

Explore More: Dollar Tree: 9 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in April

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

©IKEA

TISKEN Basket With Suction Cup

You can never have enough bathroom caddies, like a TISKEN basket with suction cups. This bestseller was previously priced online at $9.49 and is now $7.99.

This waterproof basket uses tight-grip suction cups to hold on smooth surfaces without needing to drill holes in the walls. Positive Ikea reviews highlight the basket’s ability to hold several large bathroom essentials, like body wash and shampoo bottles, and ease in cleaning the basket.

For You: 10 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Online in Bulk

©IKEA

DIMPA Storage Bag

Need to store seriously large items, like a queen-size comforter or multiple pillows, in a zippered bag of their own? Add the DIMPA storage bag to your Ikea shopping cart.

For just $4.99, this durable storage bag holds everything from bedding to clothing to holiday decorations with the added benefit of being transparent enough to see through. When empty, the bag also folds up completely flat. Currently, the DIMPA storage bag has a 4.8 rating on Ikea’s website.

©IKEA

UPPSNOFSAD Storage Box With Lid

For items that need more storage space beyond what a bag offers, the UPPSNOFSAD storage box with lid is a must-buy. At $2.99 each, you can use this storage box to tuck away smaller items like gardening tools or organize larger gadgets. It can even be used as a container for waste.

Story continues

Multiple Ikea reviews praised the UPPSNOFSAD storage box for being durable, easy to stack on top of one another and good quality for the price.

©IKEA

TISKEN Hook With Suction Cup

The bestselling TISKEN hook with suction cup comes in a pack of two for $2.99.

Much like the TISKEN basket, this hook uses tight-grip suction cups to attach to smooth surfaces. Hang up essentials like bath towels and loofah sponges without drilling holes in the walls.

Discover More: 10 Best New Items at Five Below in April

©IKEA

BOLMEN Step Stool

Approved for kid and grown-up use, the BOLMEN step stool offers the benefits of being an anti-slip, stable step stool. Previously priced at $9.99, this step stool is now $6.99.

More than 1,000 shoppers have given this step stool a five-star rating on the Ikea website. Many positive reviews highlight the step stool’s durability, great price and ease of use for reaching everything from cupboards to upper cabinets.

©IKEA

UPPHETTA French Press Coffee Maker

If you’ve been meaning to buy a French press for less, pick up one of UPPHETTA’s French press coffee makers at Ikea. Now priced at $7.99, this coffee and tea maker makes it easy to brew your favorite beverages and is even easier to clean afterward.

“Months of remote work made me forget how expensive buying coffee is!! EEK!!” wrote Amena in an Ikea review. “I bought this French press for the office and haven’t looked back! It gives a perfect (grain-free) brew every time.”

©IKEA

MIXTUR Baking/Serving Dish

At $5.99 each, the MIXTUR baking/serving dish is a triple threat in that it is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe.

Currently, the MIXTUR baking/serving dish has a 4.7 rating on the Ikea website. Multiple reviewers highlight the dish’s ease in cleaning with one reviewer, Gale, noting that the dish’s angled sides make it easier to clean.

Check Out: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in April 2024

©IKEA

DYRGRIP Wine Glass

Let’s toast to all the reasons why the DYRGRIP wine glass is an Ikea must-buy. Each red wine glass is lead-free and dishwasher-safe, making cleaning a breeze after use. And at $4.99 each, you won’t be able to resist adding a few to your shopping cart.

“We love the shape and the price can’t be beat,” wrote Susan in an Ikea review. “Looks just like the ones in Crate & Barrel or Pottery Barn but a fraction of the price.”

©IKEA

POKAL Glasses

Previously priced at $7.99 for the set of six, POKAL glasses are now on sale at Ikea for $4.99. When we crunch the numbers, this means Ikea shoppers are only paying about 83 cents per glass!

©IKEA

TRAMPA Doormat

Ready to replace your existing doormat? Do it for just under $5 with the TRAMPA doormat.

Made from coir, Ikea shoppers will enjoy the rustic look this doormat gives their hallways or front entrances along with the mat’s ease of cleaning. Just shake the rug or vacuum it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best Ikea Items To Buy for Less Than $10