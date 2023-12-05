11 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This December

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Shopping at Trader Joe’s during December means grabbing a bevy of items you might not buy any other time of year. Your Trader Joe’s shopping list might include seasonal sweets, hors d’oeuvres for holiday parties and a freezer cheat meal to have handy on the nights you don’t feel like cooking.

Shop: Stock Up Now on These 11 Costco Items for Winter

Learn More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

What gives you the most bang for your buck while staying within your budget? GOBankingRates combed through the Trader Joe’s Holiday Guide Fearless Flyer to uncover the best buys this month. Stock up on these limited buys before they’re gone!

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Mini Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

Pair a tasty treat with your morning coffee or tea. Trader Joe’s mini cranberry pistachio biscotti are twice-baked biscuits full of sweetened cranberries and crunchy pistachios with a white drizzle of confectionery icing on top.

There are 16 biscotti inside each nine-ounce package. When we crunch the numbers, this means shoppers are only paying about 28 cents per biscotti.

View: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Discover: 11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Pretzel Bread Pudding with Salted Caramel Sauce

Need a last-minute contribution for a holiday potluck party? Add Trader Joe’s pretzel bread pudding with salted caramel sauce to your shopping cart.

This dessert combines salty pretzel pieces baked in egg custard with generous spoonfuls of caramel sauce in each single serving cup. Heat it up in the microwave or in the oven and savor every bite. Each package includes two pudding cups which breaks down to paying roughly $2.24 per cup.

Find Out: 7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Cranberry Butter Cookies

Story continues

Add a bit of sophistication to your holiday cookie platter with Trader Joe’s cranberry butter cookies. Made in France, this shortbread cookie base contains a touch of cinnamon and sweetened dried cranberries for a touch of tartness in every bite.

Each package contains a tray of 15 cookies which comes out to paying about 19 cents per cookie.

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Dolce Creamy Gorgonzola Style Cheese

This month, Trader Joe’s is offering several limited cheeses, but few have the unbeatable price point that Trader Joe’s Dolce Creamy Gorgonzola Style Cheese does.

At $4.99 per eight-ounce wedge, this blue cheese is full of versatility. Melt it down into a creamy pasta sauce or add it to a charcuterie board.

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Mini Quiche Duo

Trader Joe’s mini quiche duo are a must-have to keep stocked in the freezer this holiday season. Each package is loaded with 12 mini quiches including six mushroom and Swiss cheese and six uncured bacon and sweet onion flavors.

Priced at $4.79 a box, Trader Joe’s shoppers only pay about 39 cents per quiche. Save it for a holiday party appetizer or to treat family and friends staying over for breakfast.

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Organic Pitted Medjools

There’s no end to all the ways you can feast upon Trader Joe’s organic pitted medjools. (The Fearless Flyer recommends stuffing them with the aforementioned Dolce Creamy gorgonzola and wrapping in sliced prosciutto.)

Speaking of the Fearless Flyer, it mentions that each pit inside a date accounts for 6% to 10% of a date’s weight. With each package containing about 27 dates, Trader Joe’s shoppers receive more dates for their dollars.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

©Trader Joe's

Jumbo Pitted Kalamata Olives

From the moment we saw Trader Joe’s jumbo pitted kalamata olives mentioned in the Fearless Flyer, we knew they were going on our list as one of the store’s best December buys.

This isn’t just for charcuterie board or festive martini makin’ reasons either. It’s the inflation-proof price tag which won us over. Each 12 fluid-ounce jar is sold at Trader Joe’s for $2.99, the same price they’ve been since 1998.

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Uncured Bacon Wrapped Porchetta Pork Roast

Skip the more expensive meat counters at grocery stores and pick up Trader Joe’s uncured bacon wrapped porchetta pork roast for your holiday feast this year.

Each roast, weighing in at about two and a half pounds, is $9.99 per pound. Best of all, the pork roast is already seasoned, rolled and wrapped in uncured bacon. All you need to do is cook and enjoy.

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Bacalhau Tartelettes

Your hors d’oeuvres will be all anyone can talk about at a holiday gathering when you bring along Trader Joe’s bacalhau tartelettes.

These cod custard tarts are made of an all-butter crust holding a creamy filling made with bechamel, egg yolks, diced potato and salted cod. Each package includes eight tarts which means shoppers only pay 62 cents per tart. If you were a fan of Trader Joe’s Portuguese custard tarts, the Fearless Flyer insists you’ll love these.

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna

What’s for dinner? Whether you’ve had a long day at work or aren’t in the mood to cook a big meal, Trader Joe’s family style meat lasagna is the answer to this question for families everywhere.

Each lasagna is made fresh and contains two pounds per tray. Heat it up for an hour in the oven and serve with a salad for the perfect dinner on a weekday or weekend.

The Frugal Minimalist: 9 Tips To Saving Money by Living With Less

©Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Belgian Cookie Collection

What holiday season is complete without snacking on a massive tin full of cookies?

Every Trader Joe’s Belgian Cookie Collection is stuffed to the brim with nearly 100 luxurious cookies and biscuits. When we do the math, this means Trader Joe’s shoppers only pay about 10 cents per cookie. Go ahead and add a few tins to your shopping cart and gift accordingly.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This December