11 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in March 2024

Amid record food inflation, Trader Joe’s offers a bit of a grocery shopping respite. Throughout March, shoppers will find a wide variety of breakfast essentials, dinner staples and much more at inexpensive prices. Of the 11 items mentioned in our roundup, eight are available for under $5.

Ready, set, shop: These are the 11 best items to buy in March at Trader Joe’s.

Joe’s Os Cereal Bars

Trader Joe’s Joe’s Os cereal bars are just what on-the-go movers and shakers need to fuel their mornings. These cereal bars are made with roasted peanuts and lightly salted peanut butter and drizzled with a peanut-flavored coating for a sweet and savory taste in every bite.

Each box contains five bars at $2.99 per box. When we do the quick math, this comes out to spending about 60 cents per bar.

Meyer Lemon & Cream Yogurt

Longtime shoppers know Trader Joe’s Meyer Lemon & Cream yogurt has been available since 2020 and originally came in a six-pack with Raspberries & Cream yogurt cups.

Now, these fan favorites are available to buy solo in four-ounce cups for the low price of 69 cents per cup. These single-serving cups have the sweet, yet tart, Meyer Lemon taste you know and love. Stock up on some to pack for lunches and mid-day snacks and rest easy knowing you didn’t stretch your budget to its limit.

Blueberries & Cream Yogurt

While you’re yogurt shopping, why not grab a few cups of Trader Joe’s Blueberries & Cream yogurt?

According to Trader Joe’s website, this flavor has been around since 2006 and has been a hit with customers for close to two decades. If that hasn’t sold you yet, it only costs 69 cents per four-ounce cup certainly won’t break the bank.

Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes

Mmm… Trader Joe’s Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes. You get the best of both worlds when you buy these donut holes. Each bite is loaded with sweet, rich chocolatey flavor. These donut holes’ dairy-free and gluten-free nature make them appealing for just about any occasion, from an office birthday party to a baby shower you’re hosting at your home.

You’re also getting a lot of bang for your buck. Each box has 20 donut holes inside and when we do the math, this means Trader Joe’s shoppers pay about 17 cents per donut.

Fair Trade Organic Breakfast Blend

If you’re ready to cut back on a daily latte and brew your morning coffee, you’ll want to shop Trader Joe’s Fair Trade Organic Breakfast Blend.

At $8.99 per halved bag, this breakfast blend is strong enough to start your day. Curious as to why this coffee comes in a bag instead of a canister? Trader Joe’s explained on their website that bag packaging protects coffee to keep it fresh and offers up an efficient form of packaging at the same time.

Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

What can’t Trader Joe’s Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread do? At $2.79 per container, it’s a wildly versatile spread that can be added to just about every meal.

Need a tangy cream cheese to elevate your morning bagel? How about a spread to spice up your lunchtime sandwich? What about adding it to pasta sauce for dinner? This spread is ready to take every meal of the day and elevate it to new, delicious heights. Keep in mind this is a limited product, so get a container before it’s gone.

Sliced Uncured Pepperoni

Why order pizza in when you can make it at home for much less and add a generous heaping of Trader Joe’s Sliced Uncured Pepperoni.

At $3.99 per package, this pepperoni is made with uncured pork and offers a lot of functions beyond being a pizza topping. Use it to spice up a charcuterie board or a grinder sub for lunch.

Spicy Meat Pizza

Trader Joe’s Spicy Meat Pizza is a must-have freezer staple for the nights when you don’t feel like cooking and don’t want to order out either.

For a little under six dollars, you’ll be able to cook and enjoy a pizza loaded with smoked sausage, savory pork meatballs, grilled red bell peppers and covered in plenty of shredded mozzarella cheese. Add one to your shopping cart to see how you like it and come back for another later on.

Wild Caught Cod Fillets

At $10.99 per pound, Trader Joe’s Wild Caught Cod Fillets will only be available for a limited time and shoppers won’t want to miss out on this catch of the day.

Each package includes boneless and skinless cod fillets for ease of cooking. And speaking of cooking, these fillets can be baked, blackened, steamed or sautéed however you like for meals such as fish tacos, fish and chips or chowders.

Piquant Popcorn

If your snack drawer is looking empty these days, adding a bag of Trader Joe’s Piquant Popcorn is always a good idea.

Piquant popcorn has an excellent price tag at $2.99 per bag. Inside every bag, you’ll find tons of fluffy, light popcorn dusted with a blend of onion powder, garlic powder, and sea salt. Treat yourself, or enjoy with friends during your next get-together.

Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn

Shoppers in search of sweet popcorn have found it in Trader Joe’s Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn.

At $3.49 per bag, this popcorn is a little bit of snack, a little bit of dessert and a whole lot of delicious taste. It’s only available for a limited time so shop it while it’s on shelves.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in March 2024