11 Best New Items at Sam’s Club in 2024

slobo / iStock.com

New year, new products. Sam’s Club has introduced a number of new items to its product lineup this year, including high-quality activewear pieces, innovative outdoor gear and tasty food items.

The next time you shop at your local Club — or at Sam’s Club’s website — keep an eye out for these standout items that are new for 2024.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Save More: Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank is Costing You a Lot of Money

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Ladies Everyday Active Jacket

It’s hard to believe that this activewear jacket costs less than $20. It’s available in four colors and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Rachel Cruze: 12 Ways To Cut Your Grocery Bill in Half

Check Out: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in January 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Ladies Everyday Fashion Legging

At under $10, these leggings are a steal — and they’re already getting rave reviews from customers.

“So comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. “These are some of the best leggings I’ve owned.”

See More: 8 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Sam’s Club This Winter

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Outdoor Solar LED Lantern

This chic outdoor lantern features 2-in-1 charging via solar or USB, multi-color LED lights and three levels of brightness — plus, it’s remote controllable.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Table Top Fire Bowl

Bring some extra warmth and coziness to any outdoor space with this table-top fire bowl.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Resin Rattan Lanterns

These trendy lanterns will add to the ambiance of any outdoor table, garden, patio or swimming pool area. They come in a set of two, including flameless pillar candles.

Read Next: 7 Must-Buy Grocery Items at Aldi in January

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Halifax Deep Seating Set With Fire Pit

This outdoor set includes four pieces: two swivel rocker lounge chairs, a sofa and a fire table.

Story continues

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken Bites

These fully-cooked chicken bites can easily add some protein to a salad, sandwich, wrap, pizza, pasta or tacos.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Spinach and Feta Chicken Meatballs

These heat-and-serve meatballs make for a delicious appetizer or easy add-on to any meal.

I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Cucumber Garlic Tzatziki Dip

Another new Mediterranean offering, this tzatziki dip is full of flavor.

“This tzatziki tastes just like my homemade,” wrote one reviewer. “And it saves me the work of making it. It is delicious, and you can taste the dill and the chunks of cucumber.”

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Men’s Luxe Pullover Hoodie

Available in four colors, this luxe hoodie elevates any casual look.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Men’s Long Sleeve Stretch Pique Polo

At less than $10, it’s worth stocking up on this staple long-sleeve in all four colors it comes in: red, white, navy and black.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best New Items at Sam’s Club in 2024