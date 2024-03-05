11 Best Sam’s Club Deals on Groceries in March

slobo / Getty Images

Get ready to stock up on groceries for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Sam’s Club. Starting March 13 through April 7, Sam’s Club members will receive instant savings across a wide range of groceries at unbeatable prices.

Check Out: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club

Review More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Need to stock up on cereal, yogurt, mac and cheese and more? You’ve come to the right place. Add these inexpensive Sam’s Club groceries to your shopping list.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Raw Argentine Red Shrimp, Frozen

March is National Frozen Food Month and Sam’s Club is offering a can’t-miss sale on Member’s Mark frozen Argentine red shrimp. Originally priced at $17.98, each bag is $2 off instant savings.

According to the Sam’s Club website, there are 16 to 30 shrimp per pound. With each bag weighing in at two pounds, you’ll find anywhere from 32 to 60 shrimp inside, all fully peeled and deveined with tails off for extra cooking ease.

Read Next: Stock Up on These 6 Sam’s Club Items Before Winter Ends

See More: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Sam's Club

Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Nut Almond Granola Bars

We tend to put Nature Valley’s granola bars on many of our Sam’s Club shopping roundups for good reason. Not only do these snacks provide an extra energy boost and come with 36 bars per box, but they’re also generously priced.

Originally $11.98, Sam’s Club members receive $2 instant savings. This breaks down to shoppers only paying about 28 cents per granola bar.

Be Aware: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

©Sam's Club

Special K Pastry Crisps, Strawberry and Blueberry

It’s not often we see Special K pastry crisps on sale which makes it worth the purchase. Sam’s Club members receive $1 instant savings from the original price of $10.78.

Story continues

When you consider that there are 60 crisps inside every box (24 blueberry and 36 strawberry), that breaks down to about 16 cents per crisp.

©Sam's Club

Reese’s Puffs Peanut Butter Chocolate Cereal

Sam’s Club’s running a few cereal sales in March, but our pick goes to this two-pack of Reese’s Puffs.

Originally priced at $7.48, members receive $2 instant savings. This comes out to $5.48 for the set. When you remember there are two cereal bags inside, you’re paying about $2.74 per cereal bag. Try finding a lower price at a competing grocery chain than that!

Trending Now: 10 Best Member’s Mark Pantry Products To Pick Up at Sam’s Club

©Sam's Club

Yoplait Go-Gurt Kids Yogurt, Variety Pack

Need an extra snack for the kids’ lunches or to have handy for road trips? Pick up a variety pack of Yoplait Go-Gurt!

Sam’s Club members receive $2 instant savings off the original price of $6.48. When we crunch the numbers, and consider that there are 32 packs of Go-Gurt inside every box, this comes out to paying roughly 14 cents for each Go-Gurt pack.

©Sam's Club

Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls

Making an Easter feast this month? Don’t forget to add Pillsbury crescent rolls to your shopping cart! Originally priced at $9.48, Sam’s Club members receive $3 off in instant savings.

Inside every box are 32 rolls, which are more than enough to feed the family without straining your wallet. When we do the math, shoppers pay about 20 cents per crescent roll.

Discover More: Stock Up on These 6 Sam’s Club Items Before Winter Ends

©Sam's Club

Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips, Frozen

Dinner is served with Tyson frozen crispy chicken strips. Originally priced at $14.98, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off instant savings on each of these 3.5-pound bags.

As a shopper’s note, the Sam’s Club has a disclaimer that this item may be unavailable from time to time due to high demand. Make sure to shop when you see it in stock.

©Sam's Club

Velveeta Shells and Cheese Original Mac and Cheese Meal

Who doesn’t love a Velveeta mac and cheese night (or lunch)? These meals are advertised as $2.90 off their original price of $15.88.

Inside each box, you’ll find eight boxes of creamy cheese sauce and shells to easily cook and enjoy. This comes to paying about $1.62 per box — much cheaper than takeout.

Find Out: 5 Food Items You Should Always Buy at Walmart

©Sam's Club

Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

There’s a lot you can do with Campbell’s cream of chicken soup, whether you plan to cook spaghetti carbonara, chicken pot pie or a baked corn casserole.

Originally priced at $8.98, Sam’s Club members receive $1 off for this eight-pack. You can likely tell just from reading this that this means shoppers pay $1 per can of cream of chicken soup.

©Sam's Club

Mott’s Fruit Flavored Snacks Assorted Fruit

We’ve saved the biggest snack deal for last with Mott’s assorted fruit snacks.

Originally $12.12 per box, Sam’s Club members receive $2.20 off. This brings the total down to $9.92. When we do the math even further, with 90 fruit snacks per box, this comes out to paying 11 cents per fruit snack.

For You: 7 Best Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Buy Online in Bulk

©Sam's Club

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

We don’t often see S.Pellegrino sparkling mineral water for sale at Sam’s Club which means shoppers should definitely add it to their carts this March.

At $5 off the original price of $21.48, shoppers only pay $16.48 for a 24-count pack. A little extra calculating means each bottle of sparkling water only costs 69 cents each. Now that’s a great deal and an excellent way to stay hydrated throughout the day!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best Sam’s Club Deals on Groceries in March