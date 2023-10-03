12 Big Cities Where a Couple Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Social Security may seem like a safety net waiting at the point of retirement, but truthfully, it was never designed to support retirees fully after they stopped working.

As of Sept 2023, the maximum Social Security benefit of $1,792.37 ($3,584.74 for a couple) is just enough to live on if two people are both receiving Social Security.

GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities in the US with a population of 250,000 and greater as sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration (SSA), Sperling’s Best Places, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Zillow and the Federal Economic Research to determine where it’s still possible to get by on Social Security alone.

The ranking includes each city’s average monthly expenditures, average monthly mortgage, and average home value.

If you’re looking for an affordable but livable city to stretch those Social Security dollars, these 12 cities beckon anyone on a fixed income.

Lubbock, Texas

Monthly expenditures : $1,809.13

Monthly mortgage : $1,280.67

August 2023 home value : $207,910.26

Population: 255,537

El Paso, Texas

Monthly expenditures : $1,759.94

Monthly mortgage : $1,322.87

August 2023 home value : $214,760.03

Population: 676,395

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Monthly expenditures : $1,703.35

Monthly mortgage : $1,353.45

August 2023 home value : $219,725.33

Population: 262,676

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Monthly expenditures : 410,652

Monthly mortgage : $1,815.39

August 2023 home value : $1,228.10

Population: 410,652

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Monthly expenditures : $1,829.00

Monthly mortgage : $1,211.35

August 2023 home value : $196,655.26

Population: 578,198

Baltimore, Maryland

Monthly expenditures : $1,899.15

Monthly mortgage : $1,096.67

August 2023 home value : $178,037.78

Population: 592,211

Wichita, Kansas

Monthly expenditures : $1,816.05

Monthly mortgage : $1,166.80

August 2023 home value : $189,422.99

Population: 394,574

St. Louis, Missouri

Monthly expenditures : $1,785.21

Monthly mortgage : $1,033.37

August 2023 home value : $167,762.34

Population: 302,787

Memphis, Tennessee

Monthly expenditures : $1,789.13

Monthly mortgage : $916.88

August 2023 home value : $148,850.60

Population: 634,139

Toledo, Ohio

Monthly expenditures : $1,702.41

Monthly mortgage : $694.45

August 2023 home value : $112,739.51

Population: 271,454

Detroit, Michigan

Monthly expenditures : $2,010.43

Monthly mortgage : $385.73

August 2023 home value : $62,620.73

Population: 645,658

Cleveland, Ohio

Monthly expenditures : $1,690.06

Monthly mortgage : $614.64

August 2023 home value : $99,783.76

Population: 374,861

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find big cities where a couple can live off just a Social Security Benefits check, GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities in the US with a population of 250,000 and greater as sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. For each city on the list the; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] Utilities cost of living index, [4] Transportation cost of living index, [5] Miscellaneous cost of living index were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and for each city the average expenditure costs were calculated using the national average cost for each expenditure category, sourced from the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey (most recent release). The average monthly Social Security benefits check was sourced from the Social Security Administration’s August Monthly snapshot. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the national average 30 year fixed rate mortgage sourced from the Federal Economic Research, the average monthly mortgage cost can be calculated. Combining the expenditures and mortgage will give a total monthly cost for living in each city. Comparing the Social Security benefits check to the total monthly expenditures cost gives 29 big cities where a couple can afford to live off just a Social Security check. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of September 21st, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Big Cities Where a Couple Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check