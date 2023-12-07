11 Big-Ticket Purchases Frugal People Make Only During the Holidays

l i g h t p o e t / Shutterstock.com

For those who live frugally, it can be difficult to break the habit and spend money on things that aren’t absolutely essential. But even the most frugal individuals will make an exception for certain big-ticket purchases during the holidays.

One reason for this could be that the item itself actually does fall into the “needs” category. Other reasons could be the emotional gain or the financial benefit.

In terms of emotional gain, sometimes it’s simply worth splurging a little extra on a big-ticket item for a loved one. As for financial benefit, certain items that would otherwise be seen as too expensive drop in price around the end of the year, making them a smart buy.

Whatever the reason might be, here are 11 big-ticket purchases frugal people make only during the holiday season.

Vehicles

Unless the need is dire, many frugal people will wait to purchase a vehicle until the holiday season. That’s because many dealerships offer end-of-year clearance and other steep discounts on their stock.

“Dealerships aim to clear out current year models before new models arrive, leading to significant discounts,” said Jake Claver, finance expert and Qualified Family Office Professional (QFOP) at Syndicately. “Moreover, sales quotas often reset at the year’s end, prompting dealers to offer better deals to meet their targets.”

Technology

Technology is another big-ticket item that frugal people will sometimes splurge on at the end of the year.

“I’ve observed distinct patterns in frugal shoppers, particularly during the holiday season,” said Michael Guinan, founder of Subscription Stopper. “One key item they often invest in is technology, like laptops or smartphones. The reason? End-of-year models are typically discounted to make way for new releases.”

Large Home Appliances

Depending on what type it is, large home appliances can easily cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. For those who need to replace or upgrade their current appliances, it’s often worth waiting until the holiday season to do so.

“Home appliances, like refrigerators or washers, see price drops, as manufacturers aim to capitalize on the holiday spending surge,” said Guinan. “These choices are strategic. Frugal shoppers leverage the seasonal sales cycle [and] manufacturers and retailers are eager to hit annual targets, offering deep discounts.”

New Furniture

Many furniture stores will also slash their prices around the holidays or end of the year, making this a great time to purchase these items at a discount. A big reason these companies do this is to clear their current stock and make room for new inventory.

“Many furniture companies release new models in February, making December a prime time for clearance sales on existing stock,” said Claver. “This is an opportune moment for budget-conscious consumers to upgrade their home furnishings.”

Travel Packages

Travel can be expensive, especially once you’ve accounted for airfare, accommodations, food, events and so on. But prices often drop around the holidays, making it a good time for even the most frugal people to purchase a trip.

“With the year’s end approaching, many travel companies and airlines offer discounted packages and deals to entice holiday travelers,” said Cyrus Partow, founder of ShipTheDeal. “Frugal individuals can use these promotions to plan vacations, getaways, or family reunions, saving on transportation, accommodations, and activities.”

Home Improvement Items

Whether it’s for home improvement projects, renovations, or repairs, certain purchases — like power tools or system upgrades — can be pricey. During the holidays, however, many retailers will offer discounts on these items.

“As homeowners look to spruce up their homes for the holidays, they often seek out deals on home improvement items,” said Partow. “Frugal shoppers can capitalize on year-end sales and clearance offers to purchase materials, tools, and décor for home renovations, repairs, or DIY projects.”

Energy-Efficient Upgrades

Energy-efficient home upgrades, like LED lighting systems for programmable thermostats, can cut down on energy costs. They may also be cheaper to buy during the holidays than other times of the year.

These upgrades “may lead to substantial savings on utility bills over time,” said Molly Haines, owner of Cash Home Buyers.

Other Home Upgrades

Other home upgrades also tend to be popular around the holiday season.

“One of the best times for those who are trying to save money to make big improvements to their homes is during the holiday season,” said Edward Reay, owner of Build Fanatic. “This may include the purchase of new furniture or equipment, or even initiatives related to house remodeling.”

By taking advantage of holiday promotions and other discounts, even highly frugal individuals can upgrade their living space while saving money.

Home Fitness Equipment

Home fitness equipment purchases really pick up during the holidays, starting around Black Friday.

“During the holiday season, a lot of people who are trying to save money choose to purchase expensive pieces of exercise equipment,” said Ruby Sharma, senior market research analyst at SYMVOLT. “Whether it’s a treadmill, an elliptical machine, or a home gym equipment, acquiring these goods during special periods enables individuals to emphasize health and fitness without the heavy price tag that comes along with it.”

High-Quality Mattress

A high-quality mattress can easily cost several thousand dollars, but it’s a holiday investment worth making.

“Mattresses can be an expensive, but necessary purchase. No one likes sleeping on an uncomfortable bed and we are estimated to spend one-third of our life sleeping,” said Bri Conn, co-host of the Childfree Wealth Podcast. “A quality mattress means better sleep. Whether you’re looking to replace your own mattress or need to purchase a new one for the guest room, holiday sales can be a good time to search.”

Luxury or Designer Goods

“Frugal consumers who value quality over quantity often make their luxury purchases during the holiday season to take advantage of the deep discounts offered by high-end brands,” said Matteo Valentini, CEO of Pantheon Tickets. “These items are chosen not only for their discounted prices but also for their long-term value. Frugal shoppers are strategic in their spending, focusing on quality and durability to ensure their investments are worthwhile.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Big-Ticket Purchases Frugal People Make Only During the Holidays