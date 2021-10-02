U.S. markets closed

$ 11 Bn growth expected in Heat Pump Market between 2021 and 2025 | Analysing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Heat Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

The heat pump market size is expected to increase by USD 11.04 billion at a CAGR of almost 10% between 2021 and 2025.

Gain more insights into the heat pumps market. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing construction sector and the growing demand for high-temperature heat pumps (HTHPs). However, disposal challenges and adverse environmental impacts of refrigerants will hinder growth.

The emergence of building energy management systems (BEMS) will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the high installation/upfront cost is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, and STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the heat pump market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into Air source heat pumps, Ground source heat pumps, and Exhaust air heat pumps. The market growth in the air source heat pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports:

Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market - Global industrial heat pumps market is segmented by end-user (paper and pulp, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market - Global geothermal heat pump market is segmented by end-user (Residential and Non-residential) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Heat Pump Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 11.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.56

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, US, France, and Sweden

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, and STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-11-bn-growth-expected-in-heat-pump-market-between-2021-and-2025--analysing-growth-in-industrial-machinery-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301391224.html

SOURCE Technavio

