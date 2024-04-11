11 Cheap and Easy DIY Home Hacks That Will Save You Money

RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether it’s work and family taking up the bulk of your time or simply a lack of experience with home improvement and repairs, people often resort to hiring a contractor to do a job — without realizing there are workarounds they could do themselves. In other cases, there are “upgrades” you can make around your house to save money through a sheer boost in efficiency.

Here are 11 easy and cost-effective DIY home hacks that will save you money by improving your home setup and avoiding the need to hire a specialist.

1. On/Off Power Strip

You may not have been aware that your appliances draw power even when off if they’re plugged in. By connecting as many as possible to an on/off power strip which can cut off the power draw entirely, you’ll save on your electricity bill. SUPERDANNY’s 5-outlet surge protector does that and more. It includes USB charging ports with smart IC technology to auto-adjust the charging rate depending on your device, making it an energy-efficient investment.

2. Smart Plugs

Looking for something even more advanced for your outlet? Kasa’s smart plugs connect to your smartphone and can be controlled through voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The smart plugs can be set with an on/off schedule of your choosing — you’ll conserve electricity when you’re not home or in a different room.

3. Energy-Efficient Fixtures

Rather than replacing your dead lightbulbs in an older fixture, opt for energy-efficient fixtures, like SOLFART’s Dimmable Bathroom Vanity, which will save you substantially on future electricity bills and allow you to control the dimming.

4. Smart Doorbell

Did your doorbell break? Installing a new one requires drilling and wiring, not to mention a fee if you pay a technician to do it. Or, you can get a smart doorbell, like Kangaroo’s Smart Photo Doorbell or the wireless version from Google Nest, which can be installed with extra-strength adhesive and doesn’t require wiring. Plus, you’ll get a number of bonus features to improve your quality of life, like being able to see who’s at the door from your smartphone.

5. Grout Pen

Are the grout lines in your flooring dirty? You can get a Rainbow Chalk Grout Pen and easily color over the lines while adding some shine to your home. It’s non-toxic and dries fast.

6. Water-Conserving Shower Head

Install a shower head that is both high-flow and water-conserving. The Rainfall Shower Head from SparkPod is easily installed in a minute or two with no need for tools. It’s a universal model that attaches to any standard shower arm. Plus, Teflon tape and an additional water filter are included. It’s also low maintenance, with rubber jets that remove deposits and are easy to clean.

7. Faucet Aerator

Cost: From $10.99 at Hibbent

On a similar note to the shower head, you can invest in a faucet aerator from Hibbent in your kitchen and bathrooms. It’s inexpensive and conserves water usage while maintaining pressure.

8. Magnetic Screwdriver

Get a magnetic screwdriver, like Husky’s Diamond Tip. Not only will it make installations easier — particularly for difficult angles or positions — but it reduces the chance you’ll drop the screws and lose them under furniture.

9. Telescoping Extension Pole

Get the DOCAZOO telescoping extension pole. It doubles as a light bulb changer and a tool fit for a range of attachments to dust paintings or clean gutters. It’s simpler — and perhaps less daunting — than climbing a ladder. Keeping your gutters clean is important for your home. Water spillover can damage the roof and foundation, with the resulting leaks and other issues not being easy to fix like the methods on this list, thus costing you a lot of money in the likely event you’ll have to hire specialists.

10. Window Insulation Kit

Save on your heating bill with the window insulation kit from Frost King. This easy-to-install crystal-clear film reduces air infiltration and helps keep your home warm. Not only that, Frost King also offers a self-stick weather-sealing tape for sealing door and window gaps, another way to improve energy efficiency and home comfort while lowering your bills.

11. Smart Thermostat

Purchase a smart thermostat, and you’ll never want to go back to a manual one. Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is easy to install and automatically tunes itself to your home behaviors. ENERGY STAR-certified thermostats like this one save energy and money. Plus, the Smart Thermostat is built with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology so you can be assured of its reliability.

Note: Prices up to date as of April 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com