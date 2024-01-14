11 Classic Cars To Stay Away From Buying

©Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Buying a classic car is a lot easier than it used to be. Gone are the days when you had to rely on word of mouth or gut instinct to make a good purchase decision.

Related: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Now, you can easily look up any car’s history online by inputting its vehicle identification number on sites like Kelley Blue Book or Carvana. You can also use these sites to compare and research different makes and models of classic cars.

But despite this, many classic car owners suffer buyer’s remorse after purchasing a vehicle that costs them thousands of dollars — if not more — in repairs, maintenance and hidden issues.

For those who also take out a high-interest loan to finance their purchase, buying the wrong car can lead to even more regret or financial hardship.

Considering how expensive classic cars can be, it’s important to be informed before getting a loan or making a cash purchase. Here are 11 classic cars to steer clear of due to performance or reliability issues and limited trade-in or resale value.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Maserati Biturbo

According to Stamatis Zotos, a professional mechanic and owner of a car rental company, the Maserati Biturbo (1982 to 1988) is one classic vehicle to stay away from buying.

Although this car might appeal to the more budget-conscious collector, it has a poor reputation when it comes to build quality and reliability issues. It also has a history of turbo failures and electrical issues, making it expensive to maintain and repair.

Triumph Stag

When it was first launched in 1970 in the UK, the Triumph Stag was a great addition to international car shows. In those days, it was also in high demand among auto enthusiasts and collectors, which led to inflated prices.

Unfortunately, the Triumph Stag hasn’t performed well over time. Over the years, it’s become known for its mechanical unreliability, which primarily arises from having an engine that frequently overheats.

Story continues

“Although it has a distinct look and is initially appealing…” added Zotos, “the original 3.0-liter V8 had chronic overheating issues, often leading to head gasket failures and other costly repairs.”

More: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

Chevrolet Camaro

The Chevrolet Camaro is an iconic American muscle car, and those made between 1976 and 1981 are considered classics. Unfortunately, vehicles from these particular years have seen their share of problems.

Andy Saari, a master automotive technician at Nexedge Technician, suggested avoiding these classic cars. “These vehicles suffered from poor build quality, lackluster engines and were heavily impacted by the implementation of tighter emission regulations,” he said.

All of these issues have impacted the Chevrolet Camaro’s overall value, especially in comparison to earlier or later models. Expensive repairs and maintenance also cut into any investment or resale value the vehicle might have had.

Early Porsche 911s

While recent models of the Porsche 911 are in high demand, Saari suggested staying away from earlier models — those built around 1969 or earlier — due to their array of shortcomings.

“The 911’s short wheelbase and rear-engine layout led to a tendency for sudden oversteer, making them tricky to handle at high speeds,” said Saari.

These earlier models also tend to suffer from rust and related damage, which can make them expensive to restore.

The AMC Pacer

A classic American car from 1975 to 1980, the AMC Pacer was a cool car back in its day, but it’s likely not worth the investment now. This is largely due to its many structural flaws, issues with steering and limited power and performance.

“The Pacer is more comprehensive than a tank,” said Peter Niebling, dealer principal at Redlands Mazda. But it’s also very heavy and highly prone to rust. “Let’s be honest — they’d make terrible rides to own now,” said Niebling.

Chevrolet Corvair

Built between the years 1960 and 1969, the Chevy Corvair is one classic car that might have been a cool new ride to have in the past, but isn’t worth the cost now.

“The Corvair seems neat with its rear-engine design,” said Niebling. “But handling those things couldn’t have been more sketchy.”

Not only that, but owning a Corvair today can be very expensive. Getting the right parts for repair purposes can be tricky and expensive, according to Niebling.

Triumph TR7

A UK sports car from 1974 to 1981, the Triumph TR7 might look cool, but it probably isn’t worth the cost of upkeep.

Niebling said, “The TR7 looked slick when it first dropped. But it turned out to be unreliable, with many electrical issues and stuff breaking down. Good luck finding replacement parts, too.”

While the Triumph TR7 might have met the safety standards of its time, it does suffer from certain safety issues like poor brakes. This isn’t uncommon for an older classic car, but it can put a serious dent in your return on investment.

Cadillac Eldorado

Built between 1980 and 1985, the Cadillac Eldorado has had a mixed reputation over the years. In particular, the early models of this classic luxury car have experienced their share of issues.

Sari warned, “These models faced various mechanical issues, including engine and transmission problems.”

This combined with changing consumer preferences and a decrease in demand has caused the value of these vehicles to plummet.

Ford Mustang II

The Ford Mustang II is hit-and-miss when it comes to investment value. Produced between 1974 and 1986, this classic lacks in power when compared to similar vehicles.

“This model lacked the performance and appeal of its predecessors, leaving it overshadowed and underappreciated,” said Saari.

As a result, the overall market value is relatively low compared to what you’re getting.

Jensen Interceptor

The Jensen Interceptor (1966 to 1976) has its charm, but it’s also prone to rust issues, according to Zotos. Not only that but it has high fuel consumption, which makes it impractical — and expensive — for everyday use.

Cadillac Seville

Last but not least is the Cadillac Seville, which was produced from 1976 to 1980.

Zotos explained, “These models are notorious for their Oldsmobile-sourced 350 diesel engine, which was prone to failure.”

Overall demand for these vehicles has also diminished, further reducing resale value.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Classic Cars To Stay Away From Buying