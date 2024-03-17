11 Coolest Japanese Cars Of All Time — and How Much They Cost Today

©News Mazda USA

When it comes to cars, models from the 1980s or ’90s can still look great in 2024. They can also potentially save you some money. Of course, they’re not all created equal – much like every other kind of technology, it takes a bit of research and patience to identify the cool classics from the outdated and impractical. Some vehicles were pioneers of technology, with their brands still active today, while others were not. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or in the market for a used Japanese classic, here are 11 of the coolest Japanese classic cars.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

With the MX-5 model still going strong in 2024, there is an undeniable allure of the original 1989 model, with its open, two-seat design and solid handling. The original Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $13,000 to $18,000.

1993 Toyota Supra

Depending on the exact year and condition, the Toyota Supra can go for as little as $17,000 to as much as $150,000. The Mk5 edition (2020-2024) is simply one of the best-looking Japanese cars, and sells for around $46,000, with earlier models being slightly cheaper.

Mitsubishi 3000 GT

Buyers could choose between front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and decide whether or not they wanted a turbo. Early models can go for $8000 to $13,000.

1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R

This classic car featured outstanding performance and handling. On average, it goes for just under $50,000.

Mazda RX-7

This classic sports car was a popular, powerful choice during its prime. It sells for around $12,000 on average.

Toyota MR2

The Toyota MR2 from 1990 to 1995 sells for $20,000 to $25,000, with earlier models being slightly cheaper.

Mazda Cosmo 110S

This 1967 classic had the novel Wankel rotary engine technology for its time. It runs for $60,000 to $80,000.

Honda S800

The Honda S800 was available as a coupe or a roadster, and was the first Honda that could reach 100mph. It averages at just under $30,000.

Datsun 510

The 1968 Datsun 510 was originally offered as a sedan or a wagon, followed by the coupe in the early ’70s. It will run you around $20,000, depending on the year and condition.

Nissan 300ZX

Particularly with its second generation, the sporty Nissan 300ZX was fast, powerful and comfortable to drive. Late ’80s and early ’90s models sell for between $13,000 and $25,000.

Honda NSX

Nicknamed the ‘Japanese Ferrari,’ the Honda NSX has a premium, sporty look. First-generation models of the Honda NSX sell for $70,000 to $100,000, depending on the condition.

