U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.24
    -9.87 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,984.55
    +147.81 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.43
    -145.68 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.11
    +11.96 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.60
    +13.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.54
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0065 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0090
    -0.0990 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1580
    +0.0108 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5730
    -1.4440 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,690.86
    +1,215.86 (+6.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.18
    +12.59 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.91
    +0.43 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

11 Gotham Knights Tips To Kick Criminal Ass And Clean The Streets In Style

Levi Winslow and Ethan Gach
·6 min read
Jason &quot;Red Hood&quot; Todd strikes a cool pose in front of an explosion, shooting his gun off-screen (probably) at some bad guys.
Jason "Red Hood" Todd strikes a cool pose in front of an explosion, shooting his gun off-screen (probably) at some bad guys.


With these tips, I’m ready to save Gotham.

When you’re first getting to grips with Gotham Knights, it can be a counterintuitive mix of familiar mechanics grafted onto a confusing hodgepodge of systems from other games. There’s Arkham-inspired melee combat, a Destiny-style progression system, and RPG elements that might lure you into the false sense that you’re playing a Diablo-like. Here are some tips for cutting through the clutter and bringing order to the chaos in a city without Batman.

Most Character Progression Carries Over, So Switch Heroes As Often As You Like

At Gotham Knights’ start, you’re given the option to begin the game with one of the four Bat Family members. You might think this choice would lock you from the other three vigilantes, but that’s totally not the case. Even the game makes it clear that you can freely switch out your character whenever you want by simply returning to the gang’s base of operations, The Belfry, though it is very quickly glossed over and only mentioned again in the game’s database From there, behind the investigations bulletin board and to the right of the training equipment, are the four suits lined up in open display cases. Interacting with them swaps your character. And don’t worry, each member levels up at the same time, so you won’t lose any progression.

Read more

You Should Seriously Explore The Open World

Gotham City isn’t as big of an open world as, say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 11th-century England, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect any of its many dynamic side activities. Bank robberies, gang hideouts, homicide investigations, stolen vehicles—just about everything you do (except for beating up cops) grants you some experience points and/or crafting materials. There’s also plenty of loot to discover, collectibles to uncover, and goons to cover (in dirt). Plus, you’ll need to grind the open world to progress some of the game’s main missions, as well as unlock the various superhero suits and available colorways to safeguard in style. So, you might as well get accustomed to your regularly scheduled night patrol of Gotham early on.

Practice, Practice, Practice Those Perfect Attacks And Dodges

Gotham Knights is totally fine with you button-mashing your way through combat. Find some goons doing crimes in Gotham’s streets and bash their skulls in with repeated presses of the attack button. Cool, no problem. But if you wanna deal more damage while rapidly filling your momentum meter (a bar that lets you perform unlockable character-specific combat abilities), then you’ll need to get good at perfect attacks. But you can only become adept at perfect attacks by practicing perfect dodges, which are done by evading at the last possible second before an enemy’s strike connects to your dome. Do that and you’ll get this satisfying semi-slow-motion dodge that leaves your opponent open to a perfect, high-damage attack counter. Now you can pummel baddies in style.

Complete Those Knighthood Challenge Missions ASAP

Since Gotham is in constant peril, the game will throw copious challenges and missions at you to regularly complete. One of the earliest ones available revolves around Knighthoodship, the prospect of becoming the vigilante Gotham needs and gaining the trust of the city’s denizens. That’s nice, stepping up to be Gotham’s protector following Batman’s death, but you’ll wanna complete the Knighthood challenges sooner for a totally different reason: unlocking the unique transportation ability for each Bat Family member. It’s a bit tedious, though. You have to finish the Timed Strikes training mission, stop 10 Premeditated Crimes, and defeat three minibosses. You also have to do these challenges with each character to complete their Knighthoodship, meaning this is the one instance where level progression doesn’t carry over between family.

But finishing them and gaining Knighthoodship unlocks that character’s quick-travel method, like Batgirl’s Batman-like Cape Glide or Nightwing’s technological equivalent, the Mechanical Glider. Now you’ll have more ways than just the grappling hook or Batcycle to get around Gotham City.

Make The Numbers Go Up

You can only craft gear back at The Belfry, so make sure you update your equipment before heading out on patrol. Usually, it’s just a matter of crafting the blueprint with the highest total power level. But there are other wrinkles to keep an eye on as well, like health packs. Different armor comes with different numbers of heals, so if you are bad at not getting shot at, make sure your loadout has room for more than a few.

Nightwing and Red Hood beating up some goons from the Court of Owls inside what appears to be an underground crypt.
Nightwing and Red Hood beating up some goons from the Court of Owls inside what appears to be an underground crypt.


No escaping now that I’m tipped up.

Prioritize Gear With Elemental Effects

Don’t just pay attention to how big the numbers are when comparing different melee and ranged weapons. Some also drop with elemental effects that build up damage over time. Even if these don’t line up perfectly with an enemy’s weakness, they’ll still lead to a lot more bonus damage that will make shorter work of tougher foes.

Don’t Forget To Dismantle Your Crummy Gear

Junk old stuff early and often. You’ll get some resources back for doing so and it will keep your inventory more manageable.

Unlock Fast Travel Early

Gotham has a lot of ground to cover, and unless you want to feel like an Uber driver spending all night heading North and South across the city’s many bridges, you’ll need to unlock fast travel points. After the Blackgate Penitentiary incident with Harley Quinn, you’ll get a message from Lucius Fox about new gadgets, including one that will shuttle you from district to district in the blink of an eye.

To unlock each district’s fast travel point, however, you’ll need to chase down police drones and disable them. Doing this for each district early on will cut down on time wasted in later patrols. It’ll also be easier if you already have Nightwing’s glider unlocked, or one of the other heroes’ special traversal abilities.

Don’t Miss The Loot Chests

Crime doesn’t pay, but shutting it down does. If you beat up a bunch of goons on patrol, odds are there might be a chest with bonus rewards nearby. A smoking flare near where the enemies were is a surefire sign, so use your scanner and briefly check around for some extra crafting resources.

Save Rare Caches For Later

Gotham is full of Talon caches and other rare finds, but because gear scales with your level, unlocking them early will yield loot that quickly becomes obsolete. Instead, you’ll want to wait until later in the game to grab stuff so you’re guaranteed legendary and epic drops.

Play Online To Divide And Conquer

Gotham Knights’ boss battles and city patrols can be fun solo but are much more easily tackled with a partner. Plus, combat is just a lot more fun with someone else around. Warner Bros. Montreal did a lot of work to make the game’s online multiplayer untethered but stable, and if you don’t play co-op you’re not really getting the “full” Gotham Knights experience. Plus, you can tackle objectives spread out across the map a lot quicker with an extra vigilante on the prowl. Best of all, instead of restarting when you die, your partner can revive you to keep things moving along.


More from Kotaku

Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Updated Results from the Phase 1/2 Study of ESSA's Lead Candidate EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide Highlighted at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of updated clinical data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 1/2 study of ESSA's lead candidate EPI-7386 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC"). Data will be presented in a poster format at the 2022 Prostate Cancer Fou

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • My boyfriend has a nicer house, and says I should live with him. My mortgage is paid off. He believes I should pay half of his monthly costs. Is that fair?

    My boyfriend owns a house with a 30-year mortgage balance of $150,000 on a 4% interest rate. You have worked hard to pay off your mortgage, and you have $50,000 in savings, less than 20% of your boyfriend’s savings.

  • AT&T Fiber Is Firing On All Cylinders? Not So Fast.

    Telco giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is finally showing some much-needed signs of life. The company picked up an impressive 708,000 postpaid wireless customers last quarter, and added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers. AT&T says it's grown its wireless business more than any of its rivals have this year, in fact, and touts 11 consecutive quarters of fiber broadband customer growth in excess of 200,000.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Thermo Fisher (TMO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.28% and 8.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Mnuchin Warns Market Watchers Who Misread Fed May Be Wrong Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said market watchers who were too sanguine about risks to the economy a year ago are now being too alarmist about the threats presented by inflation and the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Revers

  • Boeing Reports $3.3 Billion Loss, Weighed Down By Defense Unit Charges

    Boeing said its losses deepened in the third quarter as fresh problems with its defense business added to supply chain and regulatory woes in its commercial jet arm. The Arlington, Va., aerospace giant reported a loss of $3.3 billion, compared with a loss of $132 million in the third quarter last year. Its results were weighed by $2.8 billion in charges related to programs including its troubled military refueling tanker and Air Force One replacement jets.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Are Pfizer and Moderna Stocks Buys With a Potential COVID Surge Coming?

    COVID-19 hasn't gone away. But a quick look at the charts of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stocks will tell you that the coronavirus isn't as big of a concern as it used to be. The situation could change in the near future, though.

  • IBM’s expensive and risky pivot to the cloud is finally paying off

    International Business Machines agreed to buy open-source enterprise-software company Red Hat for a whopping $33 billion in 2019, its biggest acquisition ever. Everyone knew it was a big bet, even for a behemoth such as IBM (IBM) The purchase also represented a one-way door that IBM chose to go through — a shift to become primarily an open-source software company. Red Hat’s business was built on selling services and support for software that anyone could freely download and deploy.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%

    The landscape is changing for dividend stocks. With interest rates rising rapidly, Treasury bonds are now paying investors a meaningful amount of money for the first time in years. With 10-year Treasury notes yielding about 4%, income investors -- who had few places aside from dividend stocks to turn for yield -- could buy these bonds for a "risk-free" 4% return on investment.

  • I Bonds identity, account issues become headache for last-minute buyers

    Many savers will buy I Bonds in late October in a last-minute crush to lock up extraordinary rates. But some savers will face unexpected glitches.