These 11 Hot Buys at Target Will Be the Best $20 You Ever Spent

We understand just how easy it is to find yourself spending $100 every time you walk into Target to buy “just one thing.” (Been there!) With the holiday season upon us, there are Target Black Friday deals to take advantage of, and plenty of gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Whether you’re looking for great presents to give or suggestions on what to buy yourself throughout the year, these deals at Target will be the best Andrew Jackson you ever spent.

YogaSleep Nod Sound Machine and Night Light

Price: $19.99

YogaSleep is an established brand in the sound machine space-they’ve been around for 50 years!

We love that this YogaSleep Nod Sound Machine and Night Light comes in at under $20 and features 20 sound options, adjustable volume, uses a USB charger, timers and dimmable night lights.

Plug it into a USB port in your room, a child’s room or a guest room for soothing sounds that lull you to sleep and block out ambient noise all night long.

Oversized Primalush Throw Blanket — Threshold

Price: $16.99

“As the winter approaches, a good blanket is essential to help keep utility costs down on chilly nights,” suggests Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. “This Threshold™ Throw blanket comes in a variety of colors and has over 800 five-star reviews with customers noting the coziness and warmth this blanket provides.”

It’s machine washable and comes in seven colors.

Wordle Party Game

Price: $18.59 (on sale for $16.79)

“Wordle is an online game that has taken the world by storm over the last few years and Target offers a physical Wordle Party Game’ from Hasbro,” says Landau. “This can be a great gift for the competitive people in your life and a fun way to connect with your friends and family during holiday parties.”

Reviewers said they enjoyed playing this game and overall it had a 4.3 out of five-star rating.” It’s for four players and is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Beloved Brown Sugar and Toasted Almond 2-Wick Candle

Price: $14.99

“A candle is not only a simple gift for the self-care conscious, it’s also a way to spruce up your space and make it smell like the holidays,” says Landau. “This Beloved Brown Sugar and Toasted Almond Two-Wick Candle has notes of cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg. It has a 4.8 out of five-star rating with reviewers gushing over the smell and the cozy atmosphere it brings.” Each candle delivers 30 to 40 hours of burn time.

Kong 2-in-1 Jumbler Interactive Dog Toy

Price: $14.99

Pet parents who are looking for a dog toy that will keep their pup occupied will get a kick out of this Kong 2-in-1 Jumbler Interactive Dog Toy with handles. It’s a ball toy that’s fun for your pup to pick up and shake.

Reviewers say that this toy stood up to their dog’s destructive chewing and they loved playing with it. We’re just putting it out there – a new toy around the holidays that keeps your dog busy can keep them from getting into decorations, Christmas trees and general trouble around the holidays.

Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Travel Razor

Price: $9.99

This travel razor is a must-buy if you’re a frequent traveler, want to stash a razor in your gym bag or keep one in your purse for last-minute hair removal. With three blades and a water-activated moisture bar, this Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Mini Comfortglide Travel Razor is perfect for touch-ups-and it smells delicious.

Women’s Faux Fur Cozy Pull-On Slipper Socks

Price: $8.00

Is it possible to have too many slippers? We think not. That’s why you should gift yourself and a friend these Women’s Faux Fur Cozy Pull-On Slipper Socks. They are available in 10 color options and Small/Medium or Medium/Large sizes.

Target customers have given them 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 1,700 reviews. Reviewers gush about how warm and comfortable they are to wear around the house. We love that they roll up like socks and are easy to pack in a carry-on. They’re washable and have little grips on the bottom so you don’t slide around.

Humble Crew Folding Storage Ottoman with Exterior Pocket

Price: $18.99

We love any piece of furniture that does double duty as extra storage. This Folding Storage Ottoman with Exterior Multi Purpose Pocket – Humble Crew is a 15x15x15 cube that is easy to assemble, is perfect for storing books, papers, blankets and toys, and lets you put your feet up in front of any piece of furniture.

You can also use it as a stool since it supports up to 220 pounds. At this price, we’ll get one for the living room, another for the home office and a few for the kids’ rooms. The side pocket is perfect for storing chargers.

Stars Above Women’s Perfectly Cozy Wide Leg Pants

Price: $19.99

We promise you’ll want these highly-rated comfy pants in rotation weekly. The Stars Above Women’s Perfectly Cozy Wide Leg Pants are available in three colors and come in sizes from XS-4X.

With a 4.3 out of 5 rating and over 2,600 reviews that boast about the cozy material, we think they’re perfect for lounging on the weekends or, when you’re “office-ready” on top for work-from-home calls and super chill on the bottom.

Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturizer

Price: 19.99

This popular moisturizer is a great deal for a high-quality moisturizer. The Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturizer is available in 1.7 ounces and is great for hydrating, plumping skin, using as an eye cream, and reducing fine lines and wrinkles thanks to high-quality ingredients.

Customers give it 4.4 out of 5 stars (500 reviews) and commend it for being lightweight, good for sensitive skin, and perfect for under makeup.

Paint-Your-Own Ceramic Dinosaurs Kit — Mondo Llama

Price: $15.00

This gift will make the budding artist in your life so happy and keep them entertained for at least 30 minutes! The Paint-Your-Own Ceramic kit from Mondo Llama comes with four 3D dinosaurs, six paint colors, and a paintbrush.

It’s ideal for kids ages 8 and up and makes for the perfect snow day, sick day or rainy day craft. Parents loved that the paint dried quickly and the color was nice.

