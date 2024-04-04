11 Key Signs You Should Turn Down a Job Promotion

MangoStar_Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Job promotions can be an exciting sign that your hard work and commitment at work have paid of — literally in most cases, as promotions often bring extra pay, benefits and a new title.

While promotions may sound good in theory, not every job promotion may be right for you.

Alison Lancaster, CEO and co-founder of Pressat, suggested that it’s very important to thoughtfully evaluate promotions through the lens of your bigger life vision and aspirations. “A new role may look great on paper but could potentially derail you if it’s not aligned with your values and objectives,” she said.

Here, Lancaster and other experts explain 11 key signs that you should turn down a job promotion.

Too Much Stress

One area where a promotion may not be great for you is if it comes “saddled with insane levels of stress, crazy hours, and a cringeworthy commute,” Lancaster said.

She added, “If taking on more responsibility means waving adios to any semblance of work-life balance, it might be time to pump the brakes. Your sanity and personal life shouldn’t get tossed out the window for some corporate spotlight.”

No Upward Mobility

Some promotions look impressive on paper but actually create a dead-end skillset, Lancaster said.

“If you’re just going to be overseeing other people’s work with no chance to meaningfully develop your own expertise, that’s a hard pass for me. The whole point of leveling up is to keep extending your abilities, not just collect dormant job titles.”

If You Have Entrepreneurial Aspirations

Lancaster also suggested that if your ambitions involve eventually running your own show, make sure whatever role you take provides relevant growth opportunities. She said she turned down a prestigious title and a nice pay bump because it was steering her away from her larger goal: to be her own boss one day.

“As tempting as that promotion was, taking it may have permanently derailed me. So I made the gut-wrenching decision to say, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.'”

She added, “It ended up being one of the best career moves I ever made because it allowed me to stay focused on my entrepreneurial dreams.”

You Don’t Feel Qualified

Another good reason to turn down a promotion, according to Karen Florence, an executive coach with Tabula Rasa Coaching, is if you don’t feel ready or qualified for it.

“Often those two reasons are wrapped together. Imagine a manager leaves the company and the decision is made to put an individual contributor from the manager’s team in the manager seat. This happens frequently,” she said.

The person getting the promotion may not want the position for many reasons, ranging from not wanting to be a manager to not wanting to work more hours.

“[O]r they feel the position requires additional expertise and knowledge that they do not have. A reluctant manager is not what is best for the team or the new manager,” said Florence.

Increased Responsibilities Without Extra Pay

If you’re offered a new job or title with additional responsibility without an increase in salary, this may not be the promotion for you, Florence said.

Florence said, “Younger employees tend to take this offer. While there may be some good reasons to accept this — it looks good on a resume — the bottom line is that the company is saving money off the back of their employee. The happiness of the new job title will quickly lose its shine under the weight of the additional work and responsibility. I have seen it happen.”

Lack of Interest

Mason Farmani, personal and corporate life coach and owner of Farmani Coaching, suggested that if the promotion entails a shift toward tasks or responsibilities that don’t align with your skills, interests, or long-term career goals, it might not be the right move for you.

Reduced Job Satisfaction

In the same vein, Farmani said, “If the new role doesn’t offer the kind of fulfillment or challenge you seek in your work, it might be better to decline the promotion and explore other opportunities that align better with your aspirations.”

He added that a promotion should make things better for you in concrete ways.

Concerns about Company Culture

According to Farmani, if your new position requires working in a different team or department with a different culture or management style that you’re not comfortable with, it’s probably best to turn down the promotion or negotiate an alternative.

Significant Changes to Daily Life

If the promotion would mean significant changes to your daily life, such as a relocation or hours that aren’t compatible with family life, it might either not be worth it or worth some negotiations, according to Don Alix, district manager with national HR provider Insperity.

“If this is your biggest concern, it’s worth asking your employer how they could accommodate you. For example, management might agree to let you stay in your current city and commute to the new location one week out of the month, and/or work remotely every evening so you can still be on time for school pickup.”

Too Heavy a Workload

Alix cautioned that if a promotion would involve a major workload that feels like it could lead to burnout, you may want to turn it down. It’s always good to talk to your boss first, though.

“If you are worried because your promotion is adding significantly more work to your plate, talk with your employer about your concerns. They may decide to hire help or redistribute your duties to another team member. After all, if you’re at risk of burning out in the role, so is the next person they might hire,” he explained.

You Don’t Want To Move to Management

If your promotion would set you on the managerial track, you should feel certain it is the right step for you. Alix said, “There is nothing wrong with seeking to become an expert in your specific field rather than pursuing a role in higher level management.”

If that is the case, he recommended you be honest with your employer about your hesitations and have an open discussion. “There is a good chance they are willing to keep you in your current role and will appreciate your candor.”

While many people strive for job promotions, you should be sure to take a close look at any that come your way and assess how they align with your values and priorities. Never be afraid to say no to something that doesn’t work for you.

