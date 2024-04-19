11 Luxury Travel Accessories Rich People Always Buy

Drazen_ / iStock/Getty Images

For every luxurious travel item, there’s a serviceable counterpart that will get the job done, but wealthy people often prefer the luxurious to the ordinary.

The rich may be motivated to spend lavishly on luxury travel accessories due to their desire for social status and recognition, or they may feel pressured to keep up with their wealthy peers. Additionally, they may simply value owning and using luxurious items.

Whatever the reason may be, here are 11 luxury travel accessories rich people tend to buy.

Premium Luggage

While the average person is likely fine with buying their luggage at a discount store or ordering value-priced luggage through Amazon, the wealthy often have different preferences.

“Premium suitcase brands like Rimowa have their luggage dialed — pairing ultra-lightweight materials with personalized monogramming,” said Andy Medearis, travel expert and founder of Deals Points. “It’s no wonder the savvy jet-setters I work with favor them. Not only do Rimowas protect their valuables with ease, but the brand’s cachet signals sophistication wherever one’s journey may lead.”

The Latest High-End Mobile Technology

“When it comes to gadgets, my clients expect only the finest Apple, Mophie or Kindle products,” Medearis said. “While price is relative for this demographic, it’s less about status and more about performance — ensuring work or play is always just a tap away, whether winging over cities or relaxing poolside. Many leading executives and creatives I’ve accompanied simply couldn’t function without intuitiveness, connectivity and power on demand.”

Upscale Toiletry Kits

“Finally, no jet-lagged socialite or busy entrepreneur feels complete without a beautifully crafted cosmetic case from the likes of Bagsmart or Anya Hindmarch,” Medearis said. “Organization is king for these globetrotting multi-taskers, and having items neatly tucked away brings peace of mind. Bonus points if the accessories themselves spark joy, reflecting individual tastes and lives lived to the fullest.”

Designer Packable Backpacks

Fashion-forward packable backpacks let wealthy travelers carry essentials hands-free in luxury style without bulk, said Stephanie Rytting, travel expert and the founder of France Adventurer, where she offers custom itinerary planning for people who wish to visit France.

“Collapsible nylon designs from labels like Dior, Gucci and Longchamp pack small but feature leather accents and cost $500-$1,200. Their lightweight versatility enhances comfortable travel.”

Weekender Bags

For wealthy travelers who prefer something they can stow in the overhead compartment when flying or neatly fit in the trunk of their car, a duffle bag won’t likely do. However, a weekender bag fits the bill.

Aidan Matthews, owner of The Old Hammam & Spa, who is attuned to the desires and preferences of his distinguished clientele, said that the wealthy often prefer to travel in style. He gave the example of an elegant weekender bag from Tom Ford, which retails for thousands of dollars. These luxury designer bags are crafted from supple leather and feature spacious compartments to accommodate all of a traveler’s essentials.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Matthews said that noise-canceling headphones, such as the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, which retail for around $380, are often preferred by the rich. They offer a serene and uninterrupted travel experience for those who highly value both comfort and performance from this type of gadget.

Monogrammed Leather Passport Holders

Matthews said that many wealthy people like to make a statement when they travel and choose to use a luxurious passport holder. An example, he said, is the one from Louis Vuitton, which retails for $365, is crafted from the finest leather and can be hot stamped with the traveler’s initials.

Cashmere Travel Wraps

An ordinary fleece blanket that can be bought at your favorite big-box retailer or picked up at the airport isn’t preferred by the rich. Instead, one made of cashmere is a more likely pick.

Matthews said that a cashmere travel wrap by White + Warren, which retails for $325 and up, allows wealthy travelers to wrap themselves in luxury with the sumptuously soft cashmere, ensuring warmth and comfort during their journeys.

Silk Sleep Masks

Although the average person would likely be fine with a cotton sleep mask for $10 or even a silk version for around $40, the rich often need an additional layer of luxury in the form of a designer emblem, such as the silk sleep mask Gucci offers, which retails for around $400, Matthews.

Customized Leather Luggage Tag Sets

Just like monogrammed leather passport holders, customized leather luggage tag sets, in various colors and emblazoned with one’s initials, are favored by the rich, Matthews said.

While a set of plastic luggage tags would do the job just as well, luxurious designer tags make a status statement and perfectly adorn the premium luggage the wealthy often opt for. Personalized luxury luggage tags can cost over $200 from companies like Lucrin.

Travel-Size Luxury Skin Care Sets

A curated selection of skin care essentials is a must for the wealthy traveler who wants to keep their skin glowing throughout their travels, Matthews said. An example he gave was from luxury skin care brand La Mer, which offers travel-size skin care items from $100-$330 each.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Luxury Travel Accessories Rich People Always Buy