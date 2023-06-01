11 Matter smart home devices you can buy right now

These are some of the top Matter smart home devices you can buy right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you stay on top of the latest happenings in the smart home world, chances are you’ve heard of Matter, the new interoperability standard for smart tech that was launched at the end of 2022.

Without getting too much into the technical details, new Matter smart home devices work with all major smart home ecosystems like Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings, making it much easier to integrate new smart gadgets into your home.

Currently, the majority of the Matter smart home devices available are smart plugs and smart lights, but there are a few sensors (and even a smart thermostat) that meet Matter standards, as well.

If you’re in the market for Matter smart home devices, here are all the gadgets you can buy right now.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

1. Tapo Smart Plug Mini

The Tapo Smart Plug Mini is a Matter-enabled smart plug.

The Tapo Smart Plug Mini was one of the first Matter smart home devices that came out this year, and we tested it to see if it lived up to the hype.

We like that the plug is compact, easy to set up, and offers usage statistics, and its Matter-compatibility impressed us. The Tapo smart plug is was a breeze to sync the plug with both Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, providing multiple ways to control its functionality.

Plus, it’s also one of the most affordable Matter smart home devices out there, so it’s a top choice if you want to test out the technology yourself.

$20 at Amazon

2. Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim with Energy Monitoring

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug is the best smart plug you can buy.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim with Energy Monitoring is another new Matter device from TP-Link and it is our No. 1 pick for the best smart plug. It offers a more comprehensive set of features than the Tapo Smart Plug.

This Kasa smart plug is available in packs of two or four, and it comes with a variety of useful settings, such as a built-in timer and comprehensive energy monitoring abilities. It can even estimate how much your electricity costs will be for the device plugged into it!

$35 at Amazon

3. Govee LED Strip Light M1

The Govee LED Strip Light M1 can control 20 customizable segments for personalized color displays.

You can bring a rainbow of color into your home with the new Govee LED Strip Light M1, which we’re currently in the process of testing. This Matter-compatible LED light strip is 6.56 feet long (which is on the shorter side as light strips go), but you can splice several together for a total length of up to 16.4 feet.

Each strip offers 20 customizable segments so you can create fun color scenes, and its LED nodes are twice as bright as previous light strips.

$60 at Amazon

4. Eve Energy Smart Plug

The Eve Energy Smart Plug is one of the best Matter-enabled smart plugs.

The Eve Energy Smart Plug is another Matter-compatible plug to help you control electronics in your home. It offers detailed energy monitoring so you can see how much electricity your devices are using, but this feature is only available for iOS users.

If you’re concerned about privacy, you’ll be happy to learn that the Eve Smart Plug doesn’t connect to the cloud, require registration, or track any data, which is quite rare among today’s smart devices.

$40 at Amazon

5. Eve Motion Sensor

The Eve Motion Sensor can be used indoors or outdoors.

There are a number of other Matter-compatible devices from this smart home brand, including the Eve Motion Sensor. It can be used indoors or outdoors thanks to its IPX3 water resistance and it has a 120-degree field of view and a detection range of up to roughly 29.5 feet.

You can use the sensor to trigger smart lights or other appliances when it detects movement, but similar to the brand’s smart plug, a lot of its features are solely available for iOS users.

$50 at Amazon

6. Eve Door & Window Sensor

With the Eve Door & Window Sensor, you can create automations to control other connected devices in your home whenever doors or windows are opened or closed.

The Eve Door & Window Sensor is one of the first Matter-compatible smart security devices to launch this year. The two-piece sensor can be installed on either a door or window, and it will send you notifications any time the door is opened.

You can also use it to set up other home automations, such as turning on lights when you return home after work. Just keep in mind that, like the other Eve products, most features are only available on iOS devices.

$46 at Amazon

7. Google Nest Thermostat

The Google Nest Thermostat can turn down when you leave so you save energy.

So far, the 2020 version of the Google Nest Thermostat is the only smart thermostat with Matter compatibility.

In April, the Google announced this device was being updated to meet the new standard, which is exciting news for Apple HomeKit users, who previously weren’t able to integrate the thermostat into their ecosystem without third-party hardware.

When we tested this thermostat, we thought it was easy to use and liked its energy-saving features, and it’s also more affordable than the brand’s Learning Thermostat.

$125 at Amazon

8. Nanoleaf Matter Lightstrip Smarter Kit

Choose from over 16 million colors and shades of cool to warm white light to match any mood or event.

Nanoleaf recently launched several Matter-compatible smart lights, including the Matter Lightstrip Smarter Kit. It’s available in either 80- or 197-inch lengths, and the strip can be extended to a maximum length of 32.8 feet. The color-changing LEDs can be set to over 16 million hues, as well as tunable whites. This smart light strip also offers screen mirroring if you install them around a TV.

$50 at Amazon

9. Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb

The Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb requires a Matter-compatible smart home hub for your desired ecosystem and a Thread border router.

You can make your home’s light fixtures smart with the new Matter-compatible Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulbs. They’re available in a standard A19 size, as well as larger BR30 and GU10 options. You can set them to virtually any color imaginable, as well as endless shades of white.

The brand even offers a Matter-compatible downlight, which is designed to be permanently installed in your ceiling.

$20 at Amazon

10. Linkind Smart Light Bulbs

The Linkind Smart Light Bulbs support Matter.

The Linkind Smart Light Bulbs are another Matter-compatible option to brighten up your home. The A19 bulbs come in a pack of four and can be set to millions of different colors—you can even set them to function as a sunrise simulator to help wake you up in the morning. These smart bulbs also offer music syncing and grouping, allowing you to control multiple lights at the same time.

$60 at Amazon

11. Meross Matter Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini

The Meross Matter Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is another smart plug that supports Matter.

The Meross Matter Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini has an extra-compact form, which is handy since it won’t block the secondary outlet.

These smart plugs come in a pack of two, and strangely, the brand doesn’t offer much insight into the product features—instead, most of the product description focuses on the benefits of Matter.

For this reason, it wouldn’t be our top choice if you’re searching for a Matter smart plug, but it’s an option, nonetheless.

$35 at Meross

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 11 Matter smart home devices you can buy right now