The 11 Most Expensive Hotels in the U.S.

Sometimes, you just need to get away. But one night at one of the country’s swankiest hotels could eat up your entire vacation budget.

Although you can visit posh destinations on the cheap, it’s easy to see why the rich choose to stay at luxury resorts and hotels. Complimentary rides in Bentleys and the opportunity to take a helicopter to and from the airport are just some of the perks these luxurious resorts have to offer. Read on to see what hundreds to thousands of dollars a night can get you.

Acqualina Resort & Spa

Where: Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

Estimated Cost: From $847/night

On your next trip, vacation like a millionaire at this Mediterranean-style oceanfront resort located north of Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. Included in the room price is a daily $45 spa credit for each guest that you can use toward one of the spa’s relaxing two hour massages or detoxifying scrubs.

Swim in the resort’s indoor or outdoor pools, or simply look out your balcony for beautiful views of the water. The resort also offers the chance to dine at five different restaurants, or you can opt for a beachfront dinner from world-class chefs. It’s no problem if your kids come along, too, as the resort offers complimentary access to marine biology-inspired activities, an oceanfront soccer field and a basketball court for children four to twelve.

The Beverly Hills Hotel

Where: Beverly Hills, Calif.

Estimated Cost: From $1,325/night

This rosy respite will have you feeling like Los Angeles traffic is miles away. Endearingly referred to as the “Pink Palace,” you can lounge like Hollywood royalty at the hotel’s famous pool and cabanas. Don’t be surprised when staff members swing by your chair with a complimentary mojito pop and offer to clean your sunglasses.

Stop by the Polo Lounge to spot celebrities and have some delicious cocktails. Relax at the spa with a massage, a body scrub, a diamond facial or LED light therapy. Guests can also book a “Troop Beverly Hills” package in Elizabeth Taylor’s favorite bungalow.

Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel

Where: Beverly Hills, Calif.

Estimated Cost: From $862/night

An LA staple since its opening in 1928, the Beverly Wilshire is just a stone’s throw away from shopping and fine dining on Rodeo Drive. Since it was the filming location for the famous movie, the hotel offers the “Pretty Woman for a Day” experience that includes a stay in the presidential suite, as well as a personal shopping consultation and a couples massage.

After your day of shopping, spend some time poolside, followed by dinner at the Michelin-starred Cut restaurant by Wolfgang Puck. You can also get some VIP tickets to sports events and amusement parks, allowing you to skip the lines and get to the fun faster.

The Four Seasons Austin

Where: Austin, Texas

Estimated Cost: From $860/night

A list of the most expensive hotels in America would be incomplete without mentioning one — or multiple — Four Seasons hotels. The elegant Four Seasons Austin offers more than just glitz and glam.

For example, there’s the Taylor Guitars Concierge program that allows guests to check out guitars for a complimentary four-hour session. If you’d rather leave strumming to someone else, enjoy live music in the lobby lounge Wednesday through Sunday evenings. Afterward, head to the hotel’s saltwater pool that overlooks Lady Bird Lake.

If your kids come along, they’ll be given a children’s welcome gift and have a bathrobe and slippers waiting for them in the room.

Four Seasons Hotel New York

Where: New York

Estimated Cost: From $1,275/night

Located in midtown Manhattan, this Four Seasons property is near Central Park and world-famous shopping on Madison Avenue. The hotel is a welcome sanctuary from the bustling city below. But if you need to run errands in the city within a 12-block radius, the hotel’s Rolls-Royce can drop you off.

When you get back from your errand, book a treatment at the L.RAPHAEL Spa, which is the luxury skincare line’s first location in North America. If you opt for the Empire Suite Experience, you can get a helicopter ride to and from the airport and a limo to take you around on your day-to-day activities. You’ll also have the option of a personal spa experience with a healer.

Hotel Drisco

Where: San Francisco

Estimated Cost: From $701/night

A stay at this boutique hotel in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco includes continental breakfast, as well as a complimentary nightly wine reception featuring local wines and hors d’oeuvres.

Check out a bicycle to explore the city, or if you want to watch out for the notoriously steep hills, opt for the daily morning chauffeur service to any destination within the city limits of San Francisco. After a long day of sightseeing, you’ll fall into bed, which comes with an elaborate pillow menu, as well as a sleep machine.

Mandarin Oriental Boston

Where: Boston

Estimated Cost: From $1,077/night

With its ideal location in the heart of Boston’s famed Back Bay, guests of the Mandarin Oriental Boston are within walking distance to the city’s major attractions.

The five-star awarded hotel spa features a New England Retreat service that uses ingredients native to the region. There you also enjoy the peaceful sounds of Himalayan Singing Bowls. For dinner, enjoy Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay.

The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort

Where: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Estimated Cost: From $839/night

Grandeur and adventure await at this five-diamond desert oasis. The Phoenician offers a “luxury liaison” service, in which you can ship your belongings before your trip and the staff will unpack them for you so everything is ready upon your arrival.

The resort offers eight restaurants and the opportunity for a private dinner. From guided nature hikes along Camelback Mountain to golf course safaris, there are several opportunities to bask in the desert heat. When you’re ready to rest, cool off at one of the resort’s pools — one even features a 197-foot waterslide.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Where: Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Estimated Cost: From $1,396/night

Cruise down the Southern California coastline in a Porsche or a Bentley from this resort’s fleet. If you prefer to get some exercise in, you can take one of its Electra pedal-assist bicycles to explore the beautiful surroundings, or take one of the resort’s many fitness classes that happen on a daily basis.

If you’re a golf lover, choose from various nearby courses, but leave your clubs at home — the resort has complimentary Callaway sets. Suites feature organic bath products, as well as fresh-squeezed orange juice and a newspaper delivered to your door every morning.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa

Where: Goleta, Calif.

Estimated Cost: From $499/night

Located in the coastal town of Goleta near Santa Barbara, the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa is set on 78 acres. The resort boasts a 42,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, as well as heated, saline ocean-view pools and cabanas with Wi-Fi.

You can book a kayaking, surfing or paddle boarding excursion through the hotel. You can also get some exercise on one of the four Har-Tru clay tennis courts. Or, take an aqua fitness class. Next to the resort is the Sandpiper Golf Club for the golf enthusiast in your family.

SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand

Where: Las Vegas

Estimated Cost: From $690/night

Fit for a high roller, these enormous two-story boutique suites come with at least 1,400 square feet of living space. You’ll also have access to four pools and three whirlpools. Inside the hotel, you can practice your golf swing at Topgolf, visit one of the resort’s nightclubs, or arrange for one of the MGM Grand’s many vehicles to take you out on The Strip.

The ​​MGM Grand Spa & Salon offers massages, facials, hair care, nail care and hair removal, so you can be picture perfect for whatever night you’re about to embark upon. However, if you’re not into the party scene, the pillow menu, infinity tub, your personal staff and butler service will help you forget you’re in Vegas.

Jenn McBride contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: This list was compiled by searching Hotels.com for the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Properties are listed alphabetically and their respective costs were the starting prices at the time of our search (Oct. 10, 2023) for a one-night stay for two adults. Please note prices might vary depending on which site you use to book a hotel room.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the hotels listed in this article.

