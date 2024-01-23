11 Pantry Essentials for Those on a Budget

baibaz / Shutterstock.com

As the cost of living continues to rise, one way you can cut down on expenditure is to cook more meals at home. But to do that, you’ll need to have a well-stocked pantry.

The good news for anyone on a tight budget is that you can find many pantry essentials at affordable prices. From pasta and rice to beans and basic baking supplies, here are the top pantry items that are inexpensive and must-haves in the kitchen.

Ramen

If you’re looking for an easy meal that doesn’t require much prep work and has a long shelf life, instant ramen is a good way to go.

There are many flavors to choose from, such as chicken, beef and shrimp. There are even spicy options for those who want something with more of a kick. You can spruce up your meal by adding hardboiled eggs, chives, bok choy or cooked chicken.

Instant ramen is already inexpensive, but you can purchase it in bulk for even less. For example, Maruchan Ramen Noodle Chicken Flavor Soup costs $11.95 at Walmart for a pack of 12 — that’s just under $1 apiece.

All-Purpose Flour

Whether you love to bake or make homemade soups or sauces, all-purpose flour is a must-have pantry item. At Target, you can get a 5-pound bag of Good & Gather Unbleached All Purpose Flour for $2.89.

Peanut Butter

Another pantry essential is peanut butter or peanut butter alternatives like sunflower butter or almond butter. Many of these options come in creamy and crunchy variants, so there’s something for everyone.

Peanut butter — and alternatives — often have a long shelf life. An opened container can last around two months, while an unopened jar can last much longer than that.

Plus, peanut butter is versatile. You can use it in the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or you can make cookies or even fudge with it.

You don’t need to spend much either. A 16-ounce jar of Jif Creamy Peanut Butter costs $3.28 at Walmart.

Sugar

Like flour, sugar is a good multipurpose ingredient that any pantry should have. Not only is it useful in baking desserts, but you can also use it to sweeten your tea, coffee or fruit slices.

At Dollar Tree, you can buy a pound of Domino Granulated Sugar for just $1.25. As long as you store it in an airtight container, it can last up to two years.

Salt and Pepper

As anyone who likes to season their food will tell you, salt and pepper are pantry staples. They last for a long time, are versatile and don’t cost a lot.

At Target, for example, you can purchase Morton Iodized Salt and Pepper Shakers for $2.29.

Rice

Rice is more than a pantry staple. It’s a key ingredient in many dishes. But if you cook with rice a lot, it’s important to find it at a reasonable price.

At Walmart, you can get a 32-ounce bag of Great Value Long Grain Enriched Rice for only $1.86. Since you can use a single bag across multiple dishes, this makes for an inexpensive, long-lasting item to have on hand.

Pasta

Pasta comes in many forms, including angel hair pasta, farfalle, fettuccine, egg noodles, elbow noodles and fusilli pasta. You can also get white (refined wheat flour) or whole wheat pasta.

Like rice, pasta is a staple in different types of dishes, such as spaghetti, macaroni and cheese and chicken fettuccine alfredo. Dry pasta can also last months or even years on the shelf, meaning you don’t have to rush to use it.

At Dollar General, you can pick up a pound of Barilla Thin Spaghetti Pasta for $1.75. However, you can find generic noodles for under $1 from other retailers in some cases.

Beans

Both canned and raw beans are must-haves in the pantry. Canned goods tend to last for years when stored at room temperature. Raw beans can last about a year — longer if kept in a cool place.

What’s great about beans is that they’re often nutritious, filling and inexpensive. They’re also versatile as you can use them either as a main dish or a key ingredient in many types of cuisines.

An inexpensive canned bean option is the 15.5-ounce can of Good & Gather Black Beans from Target. It only costs 95 cents. But if you want the dried version, you can get a pound for $1.59.

Canned Soup

Canned soup makes for a great stand-alone meal, especially if you’re in a hurry or don’t want to spend much money. But it also pairs well with main dishes — think tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches.

You can find Progresso Rich & Hearty Chicken & Homestyle Noodle Soup for $2.29 at Target. Or you can pick up other canned soups — like the Campbell’s Kitchen Classics Hearty Ham & Bean Soup — from Dollar Tree for $1.25.

Bread

Bread is another staple that can last a few days or so in the cupboard, a couple of weeks in the refrigerator or a few months in the freezer. And while you can easily spend $5 or more on a loaf of bread, you can also get it at much lower prices depending on where you shop and which brand you choose.

For example, Walmart sells Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Sandwich Bread for $3.64. Or you can get a loaf of Gold Medal White Bread for $1.25 from Dollar Tree.

Dried Spices and Herbs

While fresh herbs and spices might give your meal an extra flair, you might want to go with dried options if you’re trying to save money. Dried spices also last much longer than their fresh counterparts.

While it’s up to you which spices you keep in the pantry, some of the big ones include oregano, rosemary, cumin, nutmeg, onion powder, basil, garlic powder and pepper flakes.

Costs vary based on the brand, but Walmart’s Great Value line has some great deals. For instance, the Italian Seasoning and Garlic Powder each cost $1.18.

