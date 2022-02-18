U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.00
    +25.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,390.00
    +159.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,270.00
    +105.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.40
    +17.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.19
    -0.57 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.10
    -8.90 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1750
    +0.2460 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,735.12
    -3,221.23 (-7.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.19
    -61.97 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,094.16
    -138.71 (-0.51%)
     

11 Reports and Workshops You Can't Miss to Enter the Japanese Market

·1 min read

TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past two years, Startup Island TAIWAN hosted, supported, and participated in a series of events within Taiwan to raise brand awareness and to increase public exposure. In recent years, more and more Taiwan startups are thinking about Japan as their first stop of market expansion, thus Startup Island TAIWAN is going to provide Japan's industry trends and market insights to the Taiwan community.

&#x00201c;Jumpstart Your Japanese Journey&#x00201d; Workshop No.1
“Jumpstart Your Japanese Journey” Workshop No.1

Starting February 2022, Startup Island TAIWAN will host a series of "Jumpstart Your Japanese Journey" reports and workshops on trending topics such as Metaverse, E-commerce & Entertainment, Digital Transformation, and more. The first report on Metaverse is now available once the attendee fills out this survey and attends the first online workshop on February 25th. Report content includes the Metaverse outlook in Japan, local influencers' observations of the Metaverse trend, and local corporates' involvement with Metaverse. Speakers include Founder of JPYC Okabe Noritaka, COO of Chaintope Murakami Teruaki, and Co-Founder of Fracton Venture Yudai Suzuki.

In the upcoming months, Startup Island TAIWAN will roll out other reports and workshops one by one, and the brand is looking to increase interactions and engagements with the Japanese community. Startup Island TAIWAN hopes to make soft landing in Japan easier for Taiwan startups and to raise Taiwan's innovation profile on the international stage.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations. Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were falling today on no company-specific news. Instead, the stock is likely falling in sympathy with other tech stocks that are sliding today on concerns that there could be a conflict in Europe and rising interest rates in the U.S. Twilio's shares were down 9.5% as of 1:47 p.m.

  • Cepton's stock leaped by as much as 746%, even after the Nasdaq halted trading 9 times

    The jump in the lidar maker's shares came on the same day its CEO rang the bell at the Nasdaq and three other thinly traded stocks also so huge spikes.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Musk: Buffett Partner Munger Said Tesla Would Fail

    Charlie Munger, the legendary investor and Warren Buffett's business partner, was among skeptics of the electric-vehicle maker's ambitions.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Intel Can Be the ‘Next Great Growth Story,’ CEO Pat Gelsinger Says

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Thursday that the chip maker can be the stock market’s “next great growth story.” The comments came at an analyst meeting in San Francisco where Intel said it expects to increase its annual revenue growth to reach the 10% to 12% range by 2025. Gelsinger said that Intel (ticker: INTC) expects low single-digit overall revenue growth this year, accelerating into the mid-to-high single-digits in the 2023/2024 period, reaching the low double digit range in 2025 and 2026.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Fertilizer Markets Roiled by Belarus Potash Force Majeure

    (Bloomberg) -- A Belarusian potash miner that accounts for a major chunk of global supply has declared force majeure, shaking up a market that’s already contending with soaring prices.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fr