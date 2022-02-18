11 Reports and Workshops You Can't Miss to Enter the Japanese Market

TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past two years, Startup Island TAIWAN hosted, supported, and participated in a series of events within Taiwan to raise brand awareness and to increase public exposure. In recent years, more and more Taiwan startups are thinking about Japan as their first stop of market expansion, thus Startup Island TAIWAN is going to provide Japan's industry trends and market insights to the Taiwan community.

“Jumpstart Your Japanese Journey” Workshop No.1

Starting February 2022, Startup Island TAIWAN will host a series of "Jumpstart Your Japanese Journey" reports and workshops on trending topics such as Metaverse, E-commerce & Entertainment, Digital Transformation, and more. The first report on Metaverse is now available once the attendee fills out this survey and attends the first online workshop on February 25th. Report content includes the Metaverse outlook in Japan, local influencers' observations of the Metaverse trend, and local corporates' involvement with Metaverse. Speakers include Founder of JPYC Okabe Noritaka, COO of Chaintope Murakami Teruaki, and Co-Founder of Fracton Venture Yudai Suzuki.

In the upcoming months, Startup Island TAIWAN will roll out other reports and workshops one by one, and the brand is looking to increase interactions and engagements with the Japanese community. Startup Island TAIWAN hopes to make soft landing in Japan easier for Taiwan startups and to raise Taiwan's innovation profile on the international stage.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN