10 retailers with special Black History Month collections and products to shop right now

February is Black History Month, and with that, many popular retailers are showing their support for Black-owned brands, businesses and artists through a wave of new product releases and special collections. Along with coming out with limited-edition apparel and accessories, many brands are also donating to nonprofits that work to achieve racial equality around the world.

Below are 10 retailers that have released Black History Month collections in 2022 so far, from Under Armour to Old Navy to Target to Apple. While many of these products will be available through the entire month, some will likely sell out so it's best to shop sooner rather than later.

1. Under Armour

This year’s Black History Month line from Under Armour is titled "Be Seen, Be Heard, Be Celebrated," and it includes colorful tees in men's, women's and kids' sizes, along with limited-edition unisex HOVR shoes and Curry Flow sneakers. "This collection is all Black creative led," DerRick Turner, Creative Design Lead at UA, said. "It remains authentic to their story. And it's truly a representation of them."

Shop the Under Armour Black History Month collection

2. Target

For the eighth year in a row, Target presents "Black Beyond Measure," which includes a limited-time assortment of apparel, accessories and home goods designed by Black creators along with a spotlight on Black-owned brands sold at the giant retailer. Not only that, Target has numerous initiatives aimed at helping Black entrepreneurs succeed (such as its partnership with New Voices Foundation, which provides capital and resources to female entrepreneurs of color) and is also hosting Black History Month events like the annual Black-owned Business Fair throughout February for all of its employees.

Shop the Target Black History Month collection

3. Apple

Apple is offering a wide variety of Black History Month content across all of its platforms. On Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple News, you’ll find curated playlists, videos, and news stories. In the App Store, there's a hub of Black-developed apps and games. You can even purchase a special edition Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop band and matching Unity Lights watch face that sports the colors of the Pan-African flag.

Get the Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop Band from Apple for $99

4. Bath & Body Works

For the first time, Bath & Body Works has come out with an exclusive Black History Month line, and is donating $500,000 to the National Urban League and Columbus Urban League to help promote racial equality. You can shop the brand's popular candles in scents like coconut sandalwood and eucalyptus mint, along with hand soaps and fragrances—all in brightly designed, limited-edition bottles and jars.

Shop the Bath & Body Works Black History Month collection

5. Old Navy

If you're shopping for clothing for the whole family this Black History Month, Old Navy has got you covered. The retailer just released a line of fun and quirky tees in collaboration with Project We. In a rainbow of colors, the T-shirts sport eye-popping graphics designed by Black artists and come in adult, kids' and toddler sizes.

Shop the Old Navy Black History Month collection

6. Peloton

Peloton announced it will be dropping new Black History Month content throughout February, starting with new apparel designed by artist Erwin Himes, which you can shop on Peloton's website. You'll find pullover hoodies, T-shirts, sports bras, leggings and a themed water bottle. The home fitness company also offers themed classes (spinning to afrobeats, for instance) and has pledged to invest $100,000 to develop a community wellness center in Chicago through Peloton's work with LISC.

Shop the Peloton Black History Month collection

7. Michaels

Craft store Michaels has come out with a collection of DIY supplies themed around Black History Month. It includes printed ribbon and stickers, "Colors of the World" colored pencils and markers and shirts boasting phrases like "Better Together" and "My Black is Beautiful." What’s more, a portion of the proceeds from the collection will go towards Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit that helps people of color pursue and achieve leadership positions in the workforce.

Shop the Michaels Black History Month collection

8. Fossil

Designed by Dallas-based artist Jeremy Biggers, Fossil's Black History Month collection features two stunning pieces. You can snag the brand's famous Neutra Minimalist watch with a limited-edition strap boasting the colors of the Pan-African flag, or opt for a dog tag Heroes necklace engraved with the names of Black historical figures (Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth). All of the proceeds from the sales of both the watch and necklace will go towards Diversity in Design, which is a collaborative working to increase representation of Black designers.

Shop the Fossil Black History Month collection

9. Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Pink partnered with We The Urban to come out with a special-edition, gender-free T-shirt to celebrate Black History Month. Available now online, the tee comes in one size that claims to fit sizes XS to XXL and features the iconic raised fist graphic across the chest.

Get the We The Urban Tee from Victoria's Secret Pink for $29.95

10. Levi's

Levi's has a capsule Black History Month collection, which includes men's and women's T-shirts and hoodies and canvas tote bags emblazoned with a bold rose graphic and empowering messaging. "The roses graphic set serve as an opportunity for people to proudly articulate and express what it is they’re fighting for," the brand says.

Shop the Levi's Black History Month collection

