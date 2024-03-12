The 11% return this week takes Ingenieur Gudang Berhad's (KLSE:INGENIEU) shareholders five-year gains to 72%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the Ingenieur Gudang Berhad (KLSE:INGENIEU) share price is up 72% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 3.2% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 55% in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Ingenieur Gudang Berhad investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Ingenieur Gudang Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ingenieur Gudang Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Ingenieur Gudang Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

