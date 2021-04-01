U.S. markets closed

11 Stories on Distanced Relationships: Contemporary Art from Japan

·2 min read

"DISCOVER JAPANESE CONTEMPORARY ART ONLINE"

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Japan Foundation is proud to present the online exhibition, 11 Stories on Distanced Relationships: Contemporary Art from Japan, with the aim to promote new forms of artistic exchange during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

https://11stories.jpf.go.jp/en/ (CNW Group/The Japan Foundation, Toronto)

From March 30 to May 5, 2021, experience contemporary art that is relevant to our times, featuring new commissioned works by 11 Japanese artists on the theme of "Translating the Distance", accompanied by the curators' texts.

In the face of the COVID-19 lockdowns, many artists in Japan and around the world are using the Internet as a venue for showcasing their art. People are exploring and building new relationships based on the assumption that they will be separated. Through the limited-time bilingual website (Japanese/English), this exhibition presents works that have been created around various kinds of "distances," including distances between people, land and people, history and the present, and between physical places and virtual spaces.

The 11 participating artists from Japan are ARAKI Yu, HAN Ishu, IIYAMA Yuki, KOIZUMI Meiro, MOHRI Yuko, NOGUCHI Rika, OKUMURA Yuki, SATO Masaharu, SAWA Hiraki, YANAI Shino, and YOSHIDA Shinya. The exhibition rethinks "distance" in various media, including video, sound, animation, and live streaming*.

*Artwork by MOHRI Yuko is livestreamed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (EDT) every day during the exhibition period.

Exhibition URL: https://11stories.jpf.go.jp/en/

Curators:
KIMURA Eriko, Curator, Yokohama Museum of Art and Curatorial Head of Yokohama Triennale 2020
KONDO Kenichi, Senior Curator, Mori Art Museum
MASUDA Tomohiro, Curator, the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
NOMURA Shino, Senior Curator, Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery

About the Japan Foundation:
The Japan Foundation is Japan's only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world. To cultivate friendship and ties between Japan and the world, the Japan Foundation creates global opportunities to foster friendship, trust, and mutual understanding through culture, language, and dialogue.

