11 Things To Buy This Spring To Maximize Holiday Sale Savings

With Easter approaching fast and Memorial Day not far behind, it’s a great time to revamp your wardrobe for spring or buy items you may not have been able to afford during President’s Day weekend sales. You may even consider giving your kitchen an affordable facelift with new appliances.

Many people have already seen their tax refunds direct-deposited into their bank accounts. While you can consider investing your tax refund or using it to pay down high interest debt, you’ll save money in the long run by using it to purchase things you really need during spring sales.

While most people think of Black Friday and the weeks leading up to Christmas as the biggest sale days of the year, stores also celebrate spring holidays with savings on gifts for moms, dads, grads and more.

As you create your budget ahead of summer, consider some of the following purchases.

Outdoor Apparel for Spring

Whether you’re looking for new running or hiking shoes — or a lightweight jacket to beat the chill — you’ll find sales in March and April. For instance, this Nautica Ladies’ Hoodie is just $13 at Costco right now.

Formal Clothes

If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe, take advantage of pre-Easter sales on formalwear, including cute dresses for spring and suits for men. This R&M Richards Floral Print jacket and A-line dress from Kohl’s is perfect for spring days in the office, a cocktail party or a daytime wedding.

Patio Furniture

Fall clearance sales typically offer the best deals on patio furniture, but you can also find discounts in the spring to prep your yard for summer entertaining. You can enjoy months with your new furniture before packing it up for winter. U.S. News & World Report pointed out that the selection on patio furniture and other outdoor items will be better in the spring, too, since stores recently restocked.

Vacuums and Cleaning Products

To many people, spring means cleaning. Retailers know this. Expect sales on everything from household cleaning products like Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to Swiffer mops.

Spring is also a great time to upgrade or replace your vacuum. Amazon is offering savings on many Proscenic models right now, including the 850T robot vacuum and mop combo and the P12 cordless vacuum cleaner.

E-Bikes

In addition to eco-friendly cleaning products, Earth Day sales in April will also bring discounts on products linked to a sustainable lifestyle. Wired reported that many companies, including Rad Power Bikes, put their e-Bikes on sale in April in the past — and we can expect that trend to continue.

Since gas prices typically rise during the summer travel season, investing in an e-Bike in the spring is a great way to save money in the long run.

Jewelry and Perfume

If you missed your opportunity to spoil a loved one, or yourself, with jewelry or designer perfume on Valentine’s Day, you’ll have a second chance when Mother’s Day rolls around on May 12, 2024.

Check Amazon, Costco, and BJ’s for some of the best deals on these items.

Mattresses

President’s Day typically brings some of the lowest prices of the season for mattresses, but Memorial Day isn’t far behind. A comfortable mattress is crucial for a good night’s sleep. The experts at NectarSleep.com recommend replacing yours every seven to 10 years, even if it isn’t showing signs of wear.

Large Kitchen Appliances

Memorial Day is also known for sales on refrigerators, stoves, and dishwashers. If you have older appliances in your kitchen, you could be wasting money on electricity every month. Consider upgrading to newer energy-efficient models, especially since experts are predicting that energy prices could rise this summer without government intervention, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

A New Car

KBB.com wrote that Memorial Day is one of the best times to get a deal on a new car. New vehicle prices are down year-over-year, and experts are expecting them to continue falling, GOBankingRates previously reported. If you’re planning a summer road trip, take advantage of Memorial Day sales at car dealers to enjoy that vacation in a new vehicle.

Tools

Just as Mother’s Day brings deals on perfume and jewelry, expect big box stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot to mark down hand tools, toolboxes and power tools in advance of Father’s Day on June 16, 2024.

Technology

In celebration of Father’s Day and students graduating high school and college, technology tends to go on sale in June. In past years, retailers have discounted smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers in June, according to Consumer Reports. However, if you can wait until Amazon Prime Day in July, you might snag an even better deal on consumer electronics and tech.

11 Things To Buy This Spring To Maximize Holiday Sale Savings