11 things to know about the 2023 UAW strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis

So much has (and has not) happened since the clock hit 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The labor contract between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three automakers expired with no new deal or even a tentative agreement in place. As warned, the UAW launched a targeted strike on Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis, which owns Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram Trucks, immediately.

These are answers to common questions about the historic 2023 strike:

Why is the UAW strike called 'targeted'?

In 2019, the UAW called a strike on GM and all workers at all the company sites walked off the job. That's a traditional strike. Every worker pickets together. This time, the UAW is targeting certain sites across all three Detroit automakers to achieve minimum loss of work and maximum pain on companies. So while workers at some plants are on strike, other factory workers from the same company continue to work. It is also unusual to negotiate with three automakers at once.

Who pays striking UAW workers?

The union pays workers $500 a week strike pay from the union strike fund supported by member dues. In exchange, the workers are required to sign up for strike duty that involves taking shifts on the picket line that often last four to six hours at a time. Some striking workers are assigned, or volunteer, to prepare food and coffee for striking workers. At no time is a strike line outside a factory or warehouse on strike without picketing. The shifts run 24 hours. Working UAW members often volunteer to walk the strike line with union brothers and sisters after their work shifts end.

What are the sticking points?

The UAW is working to get a contract that recovers benefits lost by retirees, boosts pay and benefits for current hourly workers, restores cost-of-living adjustment payments for inflation and creates protections for workers in the future who may be impacted by the industry transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Restoring retirement benefits lost during the Great Recession is top of mind. The topic of battery plants have been a key issue.

Has there been progress on UAW talks with the automakers?

Ford, GM and Stellantis have all proposed double-digit wage increases and Ford has touted what it calls the best UAW contract proposal in 80 years. There's no question the UAW has pushed the companies to improve overall packages but UAW leaders say the companies can do more to reward workers who help make the huge profits that reward stockholders. The UAW touted a battery plant agreement with GM on Oct. 6.

Which Ford, GM, Stellantis plants are on strike?

Ford: Michigan Assembly in Wayne (Bronco, Ranger truck), Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville (F-Series Super Duty truck, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator) and Chicago Assembly in Illinois (Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility, Lincoln Aviator). GM: Wentzville Assembly in Missouri (Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks, Chevy Express and GMC Savana vans), Lansing Delta Township Assembly (Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse), and all 18 parts distribution centers nationally known as Customer Care and Aftersales facilities. Stellantis: Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio (Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator), and all 20 parts distribution centers nationally.

How many autoworkers are on strike?

An estimated 34,000 UAW autoworkers were striking as of Oct. 12, according to the union. Workers say they're ready to return to work but they're loyal to union solidarity.

Have other businesses been affected by the strike?

Auto suppliers have seen work slowdowns and shutdowns, as well as businesses in the areas around factories and warehouses. Suppliers have had to lay off workers in response to the strike. And the Detroit Three have had to lay off workers because of the production disruption, a rolling number that continues to grow. For example, Ford has laid off an estimated 2,000 workers at six locations because of 16,000 striking workers at three auto plants, as of Thursday. Ford predicts 13 sites will be immediately impacted by the Kentucky Truck shutdown. GM and Stellantis are reeling, too.

How big is the 2023 strike compared to the 2019 strike?

So far, this UAW strike against automakers is smaller in size and scope than the UAW strike four years ago. In 2019, the UAW ran a strike campaign against GM that lasted 40 days and shut down every single facility and all its 48,000 workers left their jobs nationally.

How affected are car dealerships by the strike?

Some parts warehouses may be staffed by salaried workers and, in some places, strikers and reporters have witnessed nonunion temporary workers bused in but, overall, the strike is expected to impact availability of cars on the lots. Additionally, parts needed for repairs on GM, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram Trucks and Dodge vehicles are expected to be delayed or unavailable.

How does the UAW strike impact the transition to EVs?

The plants targeted by the strikes, all producing gasoline-powered vehicles, generate the money needed to invest in manufacturing that will build the electric vehicles.

When will the 2023 UAW strike end?

People close to negotiations have speculated that the UAW strike on Ford, GM and Stellantis could last longer than the 2019 strike and push into November. Meanwhile, union and company officials say they're working to get good deals as quickly as possible.

